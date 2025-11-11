Suspected robber killed in shootout with police in Eastern Cape

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

FATAL CONFRONTATION: A suspect was killed in a shootout with police on Monday.

A 21-year-old robbery suspect was killed in a shootout with police in the Eastern Cape on Monday.

The incident happened at Nothintsila Location, Ngqeleni.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said police followed up on information about suspects in an armed robbery at one of the nature reserves outside Mthatha.

Firearms were taken in the robbery.

“Members attached to the tactical response team approached the homestead with the aim to arrest the suspects,” Mawisa said.

“When they neared the house, they were welcomed by a hail of bullets.

“They retaliated and fatally wounded one of the suspects while others fled the scene.

“While the scene was being processed, the other suspects who escaped, retaliated by firing in nearby bushes to scare away the police.”

Police recovered a 9mm pistol, NP 20 parabellum and live ammunition.

A case of attempted murder and inquest was opened for investigation.

“The case was transferred to the Independent Police Investigative Unit for further investigation,” Mawisa said.

