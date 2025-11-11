Two arrested, firearms, ammunition seized in Mthatha

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

OUT OF CIRCULATION: One of the firearms recovered by police in Mthatha on Monday.

Two Eastern Cape men have been arrested for possession of unlicensed firearms with ammunition.

The OR Tambo district task team and stock theft prevention task team recovered two pistols in Mthatha and arrested two men, aged 47 and 63, in separate incidents.

“In the first incident on Sunday night, a 63-year-old suspect from Gaduka locality, Upper Ncise administrative area, Mthatha, was arrested for possession of an unlicensed 9mm pistol with an erased serial number and seven rounds of live ammunition,” police spokesperson Captain Welile Matyolo said.

In an unrelated incident, a 47-year-old man was arrested at Silverton locality, KwaStwayi, in Mthatha on Monday night.

He was allegedly found in possession of a 9mm pistol, intact serial number, with seven live rounds.

“The Durban-based owner of the firearm never reported the firearm as stolen,” Matyolo said.

The men are due to appear in the Mthatha magistrate’s court soon on charges of unlawful possession of unlicensed firearms and unlawful possession of ammunition.

OR Tambo district commissioner Major-General Norman Modishana applauded those involved in the operations and urged them to work tirelessly for a safer festive season for all.

Daily Dispatch