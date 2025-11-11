Unpaid invoice inspires new SA book on entrepreneurship

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Former NYDA spokesperson Siyabonga Magadla and fellow author and economist Ayabonga Cawe during the launch of Magadla's book on entrepreneurship recently.

An unpaid invoice that left an Eastern Cape-born entrepreneur scrambling to pay his staff has inspired a new book on entrepreneurship — and how it could help solve SA’s youth unemployment crisis.

The book, Entrepreneurship: Now a Matter of Urgency, was written and self-published by former journalist and National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) spokesperson Siyabonga Magadla.

It was launched in Sandton in early November.

Magadla, who grew up in Mthatha and trained as a journalist at The Rep in Komani before joining the NYDA, entered the business world in 2015.

He said his book reflected on the challenges, lessons and opportunities linked to entrepreneurship in SA.

“It’s a reflection of the current state of affairs in the country, particularly as it relates to entrepreneurship,” Magadla said.

“We need to create an environment for small businesses to thrive as a matter of urgency because of the important role they play in an economy.”

Small businesses, he said, were vital for GDP growth and job creation, yet SA’s economic environment remained inhospitable for them.

“Of course, not everyone will become an entrepreneur,” he said.

“But there are many of us who can play a role in that space. We have not unleashed our full potential as a country because the environment is not conducive.”

Magadla said the launch of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) in 2022 had created new opportunities for intra-African trade, with a market of more than 1.5-billion people.

“One of the key components is the digital economy — you don’t need to be physically present to trade,” he said.

“E-commerce will play a very significant role in how people across Africa do business.”

His motivation to write the book, however, came from personal experience.

After completing work for a client, Magadla waited more than two months for payment — a delay that left him unable to pay his employees.

“That shouldn’t have happened,” he said.

“I had responsibilities in the business, staff who needed to be paid, suppliers waiting for payment and dependants at home.

“The situation had a ripple effect on every aspect of the business.”

He said late payments — particularly from government departments — had crippled many small businesses, especially in Gauteng and the Eastern Cape.

Magadla’s frustration with delayed payment of invoices was tempered by a belief that SA’s economic challenges could open new space for entrepreneurs.

“Despite the doom and gloom, with many multinational companies scaling down or closing shop, this creates opportunities for South Africans to step into those gaps,” he said.

With unemployment hovering at about 43%, Magadla believes the country faces “a perfect recipe for disaster” unless small businesses are supported more effectively.

Though the government had policies supportive of entrepreneurship, he said implementation remained weak and financiers often failed to understand the needs of emerging businesses.

“Too many requirements are placed on small business owners.

“They’re asked for collateral and track records that favour big companies over start-ups. We need a more proactive approach to funding.”

Magadla argues that small businesses can absorb many of the jobs being lost in the formal economy — but only if the system becomes more supportive and efficient.

“The US and China have a plan for Africa,” he said.

“We need to take our country into our own hands. No messiah is coming to save us.”

He also warned against complacency, saying foreign-owned businesses dominated both the formal and informal sectors.

“Even spaza shops are now being taken over by people from outside,” he said.

“We are approaching 50% unemployment. It cannot be business as usual — something needs to change urgently.”

Daily Dispatch