Vuyo Zungula’s marriage bridges royal divide

The wedding of ATM founding president and parliamentary leader Vuyo Zungula to Zoleka Mathiso has been hailed as a moment of reconciliation for the AmaMpondomise royal clans, bringing together families long divided by a historic succession dispute.

The Dosini and Jola royal houses — whose differences over the AmaMpondomise throne once reached the Constitutional Court — set aside decades of tension to celebrate the union in a ceremony described as a symbol of unity and renewal.

The usually quiet village of KuGoqwana, near Tsolo, came alive as guests, villagers and political leaders gathered for the three-day celebration.

Flashy cars lined the rural roads as parliamentarians, traditional leaders, businesspeople and clergy joined the festivities.

Nyandeni mayor Viwe Ndamase, who attended the wedding, said it reflected the region’s cultural pride and capacity for healing.

“It showed that even families with deep divisions can come together for the sake of progress,” he said.

The celebrations began on Friday with the traditional ritual ukutyiswa utsiki, during which Mathiso was introduced to Zungula’s ancestors.

The ceremony was led by Prof Caesar Nongqunga, chief apostle of the Twelve Apostles Church in Christ, who also officiated the couple’s vows.

Nongqunga, who succeeded Zungula as ATM president, described the event as a spiritual and cultural milestone.

Throughout the weekend, AmaMpondomise songs, dances and chants echoed across the village.

A striking umguyo performance, led by Zungula and joined by Nongqunga, drew cheers from the crowd as the men’s rhythmic movements kicked up dust in a display of discipline and unity.

As the sun set, the sound of drums and chanting carried across the nearby river and gumtree plantations.

Senior traditional leader Nkosikazi Nophumlani Mditshwa represented the Jola royal house and AmaMpondomise King Luzuko Zwelozuko Matiwane, reaffirming the families’ commitment to peaceful coexistence.

Zungula, from the Dosini royal house, and Mathiso, of the Bhayi clan from Welkom, share a faith through the Twelve Apostles Church in Christ.

The 33-year-old politician described his bride as “a partner grounded in faith and family”, adding that their union was “a blessing that joins not only two people but two lineages”.

The ATM said the occasion underscored its belief that strong families were the foundation of a prosperous society.

“This moment reflects our vision of social cohesion and moral leadership,” the party said in a statement congratulating the couple.

The guest list included prominent figures from politics and traditional leadership.

Among those present were Western Mpondoland King Ndamase Ndamase, AmaXhosa Queen Nonzuzo Sigcawu, amaHlubi leader Muziwenkosi Hadebe (Langalibalele II) and representatives of AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo.

Also present were UDM deputy president Nqabayomzi Kwankwa, who proposed the toast, and Western Mpondoland Queen Tina MaDosini Ndamase, who formally welcomed Mathiso into the Zungula family.

Politicians including the ANC’s Andile Lungisa, former Hawks head Berning Ntlemeza, and ATM, ANC and UDM MPs were among those present.

Observers said the union could mark a new chapter for the AmaMpondomise royal institution, which has faced prolonged disputes over seniority and succession.

The wedding was seen as an informal step towards healing and dialogue within the royal structure.

The celebrations were also a cultural showcase for the Tsolo region, following another high-profile traditional wedding earlier in 2025 when Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi married her childhood sweetheart, Luthando Bolowana, in nearby Sidwadweni village.

Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini married Nomzamo Myeni at KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Nongoma, KwaZulu-Natal, on the same weekend.

For KuGoqwana residents, however, it was Zungula’s wedding that lit up the village.

“It was a proud moment for our community,” one elder said.

“We saw that even leaders can show humility and bring people together.”

