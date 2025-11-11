News

Wits SRC member suspended after rape allegation

By Nandi Ntini
Wits University spokesperson Shirona Patel said 18 USAid/Pepfar projects with a total annual value of more than R230m had been terminated.
University spokesperson Shirona Patel said the university was aware of the allegations and that the matter had been formally reported to the Gender Equity Office (GEO) on Monday night. (Sandile Ndlovu)

Wits University confirmed it has suspended a member of the student representative council (SRC) who has been accused of raping a fellow student.

This follows a social media post by an unidentified student who alleged her virginity was taken by force by an SRC member who raped her at about 8.30pm on Friday night.

The student said she reported the matter to campus control, who viewed CCTV footage and promised to send psychological support. She alleged that despite assurances, her rapist was later seen on campus.

University spokesperson Shirona Patel said the university was aware of the allegations and the matter had been formally reported to the gender equity office (GEO) on Monday night.

“The alleged perpetrator has been suspended,” Patel confirmed.

“The gender equity office is investigating the matter in line with the university’s rules and policies.”

The alleged perpetrator has been suspended, and the gender equity office is investigating the matter in line with the university’s rules and policies.

—  Shirona Patel, Wits University spokesperson

The allegations sparked a protest on campus on Monday night as students gathered to demonstrate against gender-based violence. They marched from campus into Braamfontein and dispersed peacefully at about 11pm.

Patel said the university encourages all students and staff to report any form of gender-based harm to the GEO in person or online.

Sowetan

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Eastern Cape beaches gear up for festive season

2

Clinic remains closed more than week after murder of security guard

3

‘Festive season is especially hard for us’: Family marks late singer Zahara’s birthday

4

Health department rolling out catch-up immunisation campaign

5

Former municipal manager to appeal after being found guilty of inflating contract

Top Stories