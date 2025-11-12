30-year sentence for brothers in insurance murder plot

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Winburg regional court in the Free State has sentenced two brothers to 30 years’ imprisonment each for the premeditated murder of their uncle, Pule Isaac Maobisa, in a calculated scheme to fraudulently claim a funeral insurance payout.

In August 2019, Mojalefa Moabisa, 28, and Masopha Maobisa, 23, took out a R30,000 funeral policy on the life of their vulnerable and disabled uncle, who was 58 at the time.

“Merely weeks after the first premium was paid, on October 19 2019, they travelled from Bloemfontein to Winburg to execute their plan,” said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane on Wednesday.

Armed with a knife, the accused forced a friend, under duress, to accompany them and help gain entry into the deceased’s home.

“Once inside, they brutally stabbed their uncle 42 times.”

A neighbour heard their uncle’s desperate cries for help and alerted police, who later described the crime scene as one of the most horrific they had encountered.

After the murder, the brothers claimed the insurance payout and attempted to silence their friend by offering him money.

“When he tried to distance himself, they attacked him, prompting him to seek refuge and report the crime to the police.”

Senokoatsane said a meticulous police investigation uncovered crucial evidence linking the brothers to the murder, including cellphone records, bank statements and the fraudulent policy.

“The testimony of the friend, given under Section 204 of the Criminal Procedure Act, proved pivotal in securing the convictions. The court found both accused guilty of housebreaking with intent to murder and murder, sentencing them to 30 years of direct imprisonment.”

Welcoming the sentence, the NPA said it reflected the gravity of crimes motivated by greed and reinforced its resolve to protect society’s most vulnerable.

“The NPA notes with grave concern the alarming increase in cases where individuals take out life insurance policies on others with the sinister intent of profiting through murder. This disturbing trend reflects a disregard for human life in the pursuit of financial gain,” the NPA said.

It said those who exploited life insurance policies and murdered would face the full might of the law.

“Working with law enforcement, the NPA will ensure that perpetrators are identified, prosecuted and sentenced to lengthy terms of imprisonment. No mercy will be shown to those who profit from the blood of others.”

