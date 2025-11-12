Actor Unathi Platyi launches own fashion brand

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Award-winning East London actor Unathi Platyi has launched his own clothing brand, IDyani, marking his entry into fashion and entrepreneurship.

Known for his roles in Queenstown Kings and Gqeberha: The Empire, Platyi, 34, said the move was inspired by the instability of the acting industry.

“Our industry isn’t always stable, so I wanted to create something that also reflects who I am,” he said.

“I’m a minimalist who loves simple, clean looks, and that’s what inspired the brand.”

The label, which officially launched three months ago, has already drawn support from well-known personalities including Atandwa Kani, Moshe Ndiki and Zolisa Xaluva.

Platyi said the concept behind IDyani — meaning “AmaDyan” in reference to Xhosa men — had been developing for years.

“IDyani draws inspiration from the dignity and pride Xhosa men carry. The brand reflects that aura,” he said.

“Even though the name is rooted in Xhosa culture, it’s for everyone.

“Being a Dyan is about responsibility — something that comes from your actions, not just traditions.”

He said the brand had been well received in Xhosa-dominated areas.

“The response has been amazing, especially from the Eastern Cape, Cape Town, parts of Gauteng and mining communities where many Xhosa men work,” he said.

“With the initiation season approaching, I think our pieces make perfect gifts for ikrwala.”

For now, IDyani focuses on T-shirts, but Platyi plans to expand the range.

“I wanted to start simple,” he said.

“A T-shirt works anywhere — an event, a traditional ceremony, or just running errands.”

Starting the business came with challenges, particularly financial ones.

“It wasn’t easy, but I had to trust myself and take it one step at a time,” he said.

“My dream is for IDyani to grow nationally and become one of SA’s leading brands — breaking the stereotype that it’s only for Xhosa people.”

Platyi credited his support network for helping him build the brand.

“Atandwa Kani, Moshe Ndiki and Zolisa Xaluva have been there from the start.

“And a big shoutout to our creative designer, Athi Mona, who shares this vision with me.”

Mona said IDyani was born out of a desire to create something authentic and rooted in their identity.

“It started as a passion project, printing prototypes in a bedroom,” he said.

“Now it’s a brand that tells a story through design.

“For me, IDyani stands for leadership, authenticity, creativity and confidence — a true reflection of AmaDyan.”

Platyi can be found on social media at @unathiplatyi.

