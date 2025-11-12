Elderly treated to train ride and chance to share views

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

MEC for Eastern Cape Department of Social Development, Bukiwe Fanta, together with PRASA CEO, Nwabisa Gqamane-Ntiyane, joined a group of senior citizens on board the special train to Cambridge Station. This special journey was all about uplifting our seniors and giving them a memorable, fun-filled train experience.

Eastern Cape social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta hosted an event on Tuesday featuring a train ride from the East London Station to the Cambridge Station, bringing together elderly community members and key stakeholders in transportation.

Also on board during the event, entitled “Older Persons Engagement with Prasa”, was Prasa chief executive Nwabisa Gqamane-Ntiyane.

The day began with a warm welcome at the East London Station, where Fanta greeted 200 older people who were eager to participate in the experience.

The event was designed to create a platform for dialogue between the elderly and Prasa, addressing transportation needs and highlighting the importance of accessible services for senior citizens.

As the participants boarded the train, the atmosphere was filled with excitement and anticipation.

Many of the elderly expressed their appreciation for the opportunity to engage directly with Prasa leaders and share their thoughts on public transport.

During the train ride, which lasted about an hour, the participants were encouraged to share their experiences of public transport.

Conversations flowed as they discussed both the positive aspects of their journeys and the challenges they faced when using public transport.

Issues such as accessibility, affordability and safety were at the forefront of discussions, with many elderly people highlighting the need for improvements that catered specifically to their demographic.

Fanta emphasised the significance of the event.

“Today’s engagement is not just about riding a train; it is about listening to our senior citizens and understanding their needs.

“Their voices matter, and we must ensure that we create an inclusive environment where they feel valued and supported.”

She reiterated the government’s commitment to improving the quality of life for older people and ensuring their active participation in community affairs.

Gqamane-Ntiyane said the organisation was dedicated to enhancing services for the elderly.

She acknowledged the challenges many seniors faced when using public transport and outlined Prasa’s plans to address these issues.

“We are committed to making our services more accessible and user-friendly for all, especially our senior citizens.

“Their feedback today will play a crucial role in shaping our future initiatives,” Gqamane-Mtiyane said.

As the train journey concluded at the Cambridge Station, participants disembarked to a round of applause, signalling a successful engagement.

Many expressed gratitude for the opportunity to share their experiences and concerns directly with decision-makers.

The event also fostered a sense of community and togetherness among attendees and featured a discussion session.

Fanta facilitated the discussion, encouraging participants to speak openly about their challenges and suggestions for improvement.

The feedback gathered during this session will be compiled into a report to inform future transport policies and programmes.

Summing up the initiative, Fanta said: “Together, we can create a society where everyone, regardless of age, can thrive and feel included.”

BCM Older Person Forum treasurer Zenzile Nquka said they working to promote human rights and dignity of older people.

“Today’s programme by Prasa and social development has built confidence that older people are still valuable and recognised in their communities,” Nquka said.

