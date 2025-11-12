Fashion and glamour combine to raise funds for worthy cause

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Chantal Pillay (second from left), founder and director of TCMM, walking with models down the runaway.

Lights and local talent lit up the stage at Hemingways Casino on Saturday night as TC Model Management hosted its annual Met Gala Dinner, raising funds for the Childhood Cancer Foundation SA (CHOC).

Founder and director Chantal Pillay said the event was designed to combine “glamour and purpose”.

“We wanted to bring the magic of a world-class fashion experience to a local stage while supporting the fight against childhood cancer,” she said.

The 2025 gala, themed Vintage Hollywood, featured runway fashion, live music and collaborations with brands including MAC Cosmetics, Mpuma Kapa TV, Nurture Health and Nate’s Cosmetics.

Pillay said her decision to support CHOC stemmed from personal experience.

“My nephew had leukaemia at 17, my mother-in-law suffered from breast cancer, and I lost three close friends to cancer in one year,” she said.

“I saw how devastating this disease is and wanted to help.”

Founded in 1979 by parents of children with cancer, CHOC provides accommodation, transport and emotional support for young patients and their families throughout treatment.

Regional manager Juliet Houghton said the organisation received no formal funding and depended entirely on donations.

“Most of the children we assist live in rural or impoverished areas, so accessing treatment is often impossible without our help,” she said.

Houghton thanked East London residents for their continued support.

“East London has a wonderful community with big hearts,” she said.

“Whether it’s a child donating pocket money or entrepreneurs like Chantal Pillay hosting events like this, their generosity makes a real difference.”

Miss Teen Continental SA and TC Model Management coach Lenise Stevens also performed at the gala, sharing a message for children with cancer.

“The cancer will not win. Healing is your potion,” she said.

Pillay said TCMM would continue supporting CHOC through donations, awareness drives and volunteer work, and called on businesses and the government to back local charities.

“Every helping hand counts,” she said.

Daily Dispatch