Health workers should support G20 Women’s Shutdown without compromising care, says Sama

The Women for Change campaign calls on supporters to refrain from all paid and unpaid work in workplaces, universities, and homes, and to spend no money for the entire day to demonstrate the economic and social impact of their absence in a bid to protest against gender-based violence in SA.

Health-care professionals should support the Women for Change’s national shutdown without compromising patient care, the South African Medical Association (Sama) said on Wednesday.

The association’s women’s wing said it stood in solidarity with the national campaign — dubbed the G20 Women’s Shutdown — against gender-based violence (GBV) on November 21.

The shutdown calls for action, not silence in the face of South Africa’s GBV and femicide crisis.

The organisation has called on supporters to refrain from all paid and unpaid work in workplaces, universities and homes and to spend no money for the entire day to demonstrate the economic and social impact of their absence.

“GBV remains a national emergency that demands urgent, co-ordinated and well-resourced interventions in the justice, policing, health and social sectors. Survivors must receive timely care and justice, while prevention becomes central to every national plan.

Sama stands ready to work with government and civil society to turn this national moment into lasting reform that saves lives — Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, Sama spokesperson

“As health-care professionals, the women’s wing supports the moral aims of the shutdown while emphasising the need to maintain essential health services. The group encourages symbolic acts of solidarity, such as wearing purple, observing moments of silence and amplifying survivor voices, so health-care workers can safely participate without compromising patient care,” said Sama spokesperson Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa.

Mzukwa said the Sama women’s wing reaffirmed its commitment to promoting gender equality, safe workplaces and zero tolerance for harassment or abuse.

“It calls for long-term investment in social and economic programmes addressing the root causes of GBV, alongside stronger justice system reforms. To those taking part in the shutdown — your grief and your fury are justified.

“To policymakers — listen, act and ensure November 21 is not another moment without measurable change. Sama stands ready to work with government and civil society to turn this national moment into lasting reform that saves lives.”

