‘I want my music to give hope to the hopeless’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

INSPIRING OTHERS: Masixole Ncapayi from Gcinisa Village records his first song, ‘Iinkuzi’, at the Film Hub in East London — a milestone made possible through the Department of Arts and Culture’s project for undiscovered artists.

When 33-year-old Masixole Ncapayi from Gcinisa Village in Peddie stepped into a professional recording studio for the first time, it marked the culmination of years of quiet persistence.

What began as a childhood fascination with sound has become a personal milestone, as the department of arts and culture selected him to record his debut song.

Ncapayi’s love for music began early.

Raised in a musical family, he grew up surrounded by different genres and by the rhythms of traditional gatherings in Gcinisa.

The sound of guitars played by older boys in the village first sparked his interest.

“At the age of seven, I owned a handmade guitar. That’s where it all started for me — imitating the older boys and trying to make the same sounds they did,” he said.

But his passion was not always understood.

He recalls being discouraged from playing as a teenager because of the perception that the guitar was “for little boys”.

“It took me a while to muster the courage to play as an adult,” he said.

“I want to change that narrative. Children should be free to follow their passions without fear or shame.”

When the department of arts and culture announced auditions for unrecorded artists, Ncapayi saw an opportunity to turn years of practise into progress.

He heard about the auditions through social media and from people who had seen him performing at the East London beachfront, where he often sings to raise funds and gain exposure.

“I decided to audition because I needed a platform to create music that carries a message about real issues.

“I also wanted to show the children I work with that dreams are possible if you fight for them,” he said.

Being selected, he said, was “overwhelming joy”.

“Professional studios are expensive. I had always dreamed of recording, but affordability was a challenge. This opportunity made it possible.”

He recorded his first song, Iinkuzi, at the Film Hub in East London. Ncapayi described the experience as being “transformative”.

“It helped me see the vision and structure of my song more clearly.

“Working with professional people taught me a lot about myself.

“I will forever be grateful to the department of arts and culture for this opportunity,” he said.

Iinkuzi reflects his own story — growing up in a rural area, facing obstacles and holding onto hope.

He said it was meant to inspire others from small communities who shared similar experiences.

“It’s for those who feel unseen. I want my music to give hope to the hopeless,” Ncapayi said.

Outside the studio, he teaches children to play instruments including drums and keyboards.

Through the World of Art Movement, a nonprofit organisation, he works with schoolchildren and young people in his community to build confidence and creativity through music.

“What motivates me is seeing children grow through music. There are many talented children out there who lack exposure and support.

“Working with children with special needs especially warms my heart because it gives them hope and recognition,” Ncapayi said.

He hopes to expand the programme in his home village to ensure that younger generations continue to pursue their musical interests.

“It’s my dream to return home and expand my child development programme so that the next generation isn’t afraid to pursue music,” he said.

For Ncapayi, music is more than performance. It is a means of connection and education.

“It carries messages that educate, heal and entertain,” he said.

Influenced by artists such as Oliver Mtukudzi, Ringo Madlingozi, Dumza Maswana, Zuko SA and Ami Faku, he aims to create music that gives voice to ordinary people and reflects their realities.

“My dream is for my journey to show that talent from rural areas deserves to be heard.

“Music changed my life and I want it to change the lives of others too,” Ncapayi said.

Daily Dispatch