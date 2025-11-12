Life in jail for Eastern Cape parolee who stabbed partner to death

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

STABBING HORROR: Luyanda Mbolekwa, 34, has been sentenced to life imprisonment.

An Eastern Cape parolee “with a history of violence against women” has been jailed for stabbing his partner to death.

The Sterkspruit Regional Court sentenced Luyanda Mbolekwa, 34, to life imprisonment for the brutal murder of his domestic partner, Nokwazi Mpompo Ntloko, 31.

The court also declared him unfit to possess a firearm.

The couple was last seen together by Ntloko’s daughter at a local tavern on August 24 2024 .

“The next day, they were seen by Mbolekwa’s brother and later his father, walking towards Ntloko’s home,” National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said.

Later that day, Ntloko was found dead in her locked bedroom, with no sign of forced entry.

“Her body was discovered naked, lying face down on the floor and covered with clothes and blankets in what appeared to be an attempt to conceal the crime,” Tyali said.

“She had sustained two stab wounds to the back, multiple scratches and a swollen neck.

“Bloodstains were found on the floor, bed and bedding, while the key to the bedroom and both of the deceased’s cellphones were missing.”

When police arrived at the scene, they called for Mbolekwa, but he fled.

They then went to his home, where his father informed them that he had escaped into the nearby mountains.

“Blood-stained clothes were found in his residence and the deceased’s cellphones were later traced to his possession,” Tyali said.

“While police were still at the family home, Mbolekwa called his mother and confessed to stabbing Ntloko to death. He also admitted the killing to his brother.”

Despite being urged to surrender, he refused.

Three days later, community members apprehended him in the mountains.

“Upon his arrest, police recovered the deceased’s two cellphones, her house keys and a knife believed to be the murder weapon,” Tyali said.

“Further aggravating the matter, investigations revealed that Mbolekwa was on parole for a rape conviction at the time of the offence.”

He had been released on September 21 2023, with parole conditions valid until May 29 2027.

In aggravation of sentence, regional court prosecutor Anele Magibile emphasised the brutality of the attack and Mbolekwa’s lack of remorse, particularly given his history of violence against women.

He argued that Mbolekwa posed an ongoing danger to society and demonstrated utter disregard for human life and women’s safety.

Eastern Cape director of public prosecutions Barry Madolo commended the prosecution and investigation teams for their diligence

“This life sentence sends a strong message that gender-based violence and the senseless killing of women will not be tolerated,” he said.

“The accused’s actions were calculated and cruel, and the justice system has responded firmly.

“We hope this outcome brings some comfort to the victim’s family and reaffirms our commitment to protecting vulnerable members of society.”

Daily Dispatch