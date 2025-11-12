Public must play its part in ensuring safe festive season

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The festive season is fast approaching and while many are contemplating or even finalising their end-of-year plans, councils in the Eastern Cape are moving forward with strategies to keep beaches safe for visitors.

With thousands expected to visit coastal towns in the province, municipalities are increasing the number of lifeguards on duty, improving rescue equipment and developing plans to manage crowds.

The Buffalo City Metro, which at the start of the 2024 festive season was expected to draw between 800,000 and one-million visitors to its shores, has appointed 35 extra lifeguards to supplement its existing crew of 20.

Marshals will manage access points to beaches, while seasonal cleaners have also been hired.

Other municipalities such as Port St Johns and Mbhashe, whose beaches attract tourists from around the country, are also boosting their lifesaving teams and controlling beach access to avoid overcrowding.

In Port St Johns, the municipality said it would prioritise safety and that First Beach would remain closed due to the risk of shark attacks.

All these efforts have shown results in the past, with many municipalities reporting no drownings during recent holiday seasons.

However, these efforts mean nothing if people ignore safety warnings, swim in dangerous areas or drink alcohol near water.

The only way to ensure a safe festive season for all is to adopt a zero-tolerance approach to anyone breaking the law.

The Leighandre “Baby Lee” Jegels Recreational Park at the East London beachfront has been the scene of several drunk and disorderly gatherings of particularly young people.

In December 2023, just a month after the opening of the R100m park, broken glass and empty bottles were scattered around by drunken revellers.

Quigney residents and businesses along the beachfront at the time lamented the lack of policing and enforcement of municipal bylaws.

Similar scenes have played out at the park in the last two years, particularly at the end of school terms when pupils celebrate “pens down”.

The call to the public is simple: respect the rules and lifeguards’ instructions to keep yourself and others safe.

A safe festive season is not only the responsibility of authorities such as municipalities, law enforcement and emergency services.

Everyone has to play their part and those who blatantly ignore the laws, should be dealt with accordingly.

Visibility of law enforcement is not only a deterrent to crime and wrongdoing but residents and those visiting our public facilities feel safer.

