UCT students march against gender-based violence after assault allegations at residences

Protesters called for stronger action against perpetrators of gender-based violence on campus. File photo

The University of Cape Town’s student representative council (SRC) and students took to the streets on Tuesday morning after reports of alleged sexual assault and harassment involving a resident at Forest Hill residence.

The march began on the lower campus and ended at Forest Hill, where students demanded justice, accountability and safety for all residents.

Protesters also called for stronger action against perpetrators of gender-based violence (GBV) on campus.

After the protest, the Forest Hill warden promised to act immediately and confirmed the student accused of sexual assault would be removed from the residence.

The SRC welcomed the decision, saying it will continue to monitor the situation. “Perpetrators have no place in our residences or our community,” it said.

The SRC and Rochester House committee are set to meet with residents to hear students’ concerns and work towards systemic change and justice for those affected.

The SRC also raised concerns that the alleged perpetrator holds a leadership position within the university. “We cannot accept student leaders who endanger and violate those they are meant to represent,” it said.

The SRC plans to begin proceedings to have the student removed from the leadership role.

The council also addressed issues at Rochester House, where a sub-warden accused of GBV, sexual harassment and grooming was reappointed last year despite unresolved allegations. The SRC expressed outrage, saying the decision put students at risk. The council is calling for a review of the wardens selection process and accountability from the selection panel.

A peaceful night vigil was held to honour survivors of GBV, those who have lost their lives and all who continue to fight for justice.

