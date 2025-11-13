AT THE BEACH | Tristan Johnson lives by his motto to beat best of the best

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Tristan Johnson has won a prestigious title of SA champion in the over 45 age group category at the 2025 SA Surfing Championships, held in Cape Town.

“Life responds to effort” — this is the credo on 0ver-45 SA Surfing Champion Tristan Johnson’s cellphone profile. It is most fitting.

Work hard and play hard is clearly a Johnson family ethic.

The suggestion is that nothing good in life comes easy and significant victory takes significant effort.

Tristan (and his brothers and sister) are those guys who put in the effort and their results are top shelf in many spheres.

Eldest of the Gonubie Johnson clan, Tristan has been a hot surfer for decades.

He has a long string of quadrangular results and SA Champs podium positions and now his first SA title and the surfer of the contest award.

Over-45 is a brutally contested division and looking for the win is a very long shot.

Giant killer Sean Holmes is in this division and he has toppled both Kelly Slater and Andy Irons before today.

If you see Holmes in your heat you should give up straight away. And then there is Greg Emslie.

As top surfer Andre Malherbe says, you might be able to beat Emslie in a selection trial but he never loses an SA Champs final.

Tristan had them both in his final.

The interesting thing is how Tristan gets his head around his surfing.

Long in the game myself, sport psychology has been a big interest of mine for many years.

My view has been a tad different from Tristan’s.

If I am that focused on the win, I might write out my victory speech for the event before I have even left town to go to the competition.

Tristan’s brother-in-law, Warren Seymour, asked him after his win “have you thought about a victory speech?”

No, was the emphatic answer. Systems are better than goals, was Tristan’s reply.

He had not wasted any mental effort on a speech.

His entire effort was to lock his mind on his system and to trust the process.

His tunnel vision was to focus on the journey, enjoy every moment of total commitment, be the best surfer he could be and let the result fall wherever it falls.

This is something different from the general business of corporate goals, yardsticks, being measurable and being time-bound.

If your goal is to win the SA Championships at the end of the year and you do not, then you have failed.

However, if your system is to eat no sugar, eat only whole foods, do 50 push-ups, do 50 sit-ups, drink 1.5-litres of water today, work out in the gym for 45 minutes and surf for one hour, and you did do that, then you have won today. And perhaps again tomorrow, and the next day.

If you fall off the bus and eat an entire cheesecake, you just get back on tomorrow.

Enjoy the workout every day, enjoy the entire journey because the end destination is so far away, so quick, unreliable and so fleeting that it is very much a passing event. Trust the process.

Currently reading James Clear’s Atomic Habits, I am interested at finding a lot of Tristan’s philosophy corroborated by smart current thinking.

Not too long ago, Tristan found himself gaining more weight than he wanted to.

Gently pressing into his dream of becoming the best surfer he can be, he carved himself down to a lean and mean high-performance machine and has trounced the best of the best.

I suspect that while Emslie is 99% peeved at the loss of the SA title, he is 98% super proud and totally stoked for Tristan. I suspect Holmes is too.

The joy of seeing a fellow athlete absolutely realise his game is something special and respected.

Tristan Johnson has shot the lights out. The whole of Border Buffalo City surfing is thrilled, few more so than this writer.

Well done champ.