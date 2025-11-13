Autistic pianist JR Nkosi to shine spotlight with Bongeziwe Mabandla

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SHOW STOPPERS: JR Nkosi and Bongeziwe Mabandla will be performing together at the Guild Theatre in East London on Tuesday November 25.

Breaking boundaries and limitations, autistic pianist 23-year-old Jabulani “JR” Nkosi is set to share the stage with internationally acclaimed musician Bongeziwe Mabandla in Autism is Artistic at the Guild Theatre on Tuesday November 25.

Mabandla will have jetted back from the UK, where he is performing at acclaimed London club Fabric on November 19.

“I’m excited to be part of JR Nkosi’s concert and feel very honoured to be invited to be a part of his journey,” he said.

“I’m inspired by the story and the talent and grateful to have been asked to be part of this event.”

Five other autistic special guest performers will also be taking part in the performance.

JR’s mother, Yolande Nkosi, said his journey began at the age of six, when he first discovered the piano, and despite challenges with communication, reading, and writing, music became his universal language.

Through melody and rhythm, he expresses what he cannot through words.

In collaboration with his mother, JR released a single in 2022 titled Conquering Autism.

“The single speaks to parents, encouraging them not to lose hope.

“When we educate about autism, we make life a bit easier for our kids,” Yolande said.

She urged people to be patient and understanding.

“People must not judge what they do not understand.

“We work hard to create awareness of the signs and symptoms so that children are not labelled as ill-mannered when they behave differently.

“We just noticed JR’s talent when he was six then we took him to a piano tutor.

“But the tutor could not give JR lessons because he struggles to speak and cannot read or write.”

After that, JR continued to learn how to play on his own.

Their advocacy work extends beyond music.

Staged at the Makhanda Arts Festival in 2022, the family’s theatre production, Just Different, Not Less, performed with University of Fort Hare drama students, educated communities about autism.

“Audio genius” JR can hear a song once and play it flawlessly, a gift that captured national attention on TV appearances and in an Autism SA campaign aired nationwide.

“Every performance, every note, and every smile from JR reminds the world that difference is beautiful and that music can bridge any gap,” his mother said.

His performances have graced stages, from the Makhanda National Arts Festival, where he earned a 2019 Ovation Award, to the Macufe Homebrew Festival, the Mtiza Festival, Berlin November, Ncera Macadamia Festival, Mdantsane Jazz Festival, and Umhlobo Wenene’s Impolo Yabahlobo.

JR’s success has taken him to government events, inspiring communities through education and social development awareness programmes.

He has shared the stage with acclaimed SA musicians including Nobathembu Mabeka, Hlengiwe Mhlaba, Oncemore Six, Likhey Booi, and others.

“One of the things we always do is involve other autistic kids, because some of them have God-given talents,” Yolande said.

“The aim of the show is to showcase, inspire and to motivate these kids to use their God-given talents.”

