Community shocked by death of ex-Clarendon pupil Rachel Otte

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said the circumstances surrounding Otte’s death were being investigated.

The death of Clarendon High School alumna Rachel Otte in what is believed to have been a home invasion in her cottage in Fish Hoek has shocked many who knew her.

She was described as a dedicated and bubbly person.

Rachel, 22, who grew up in East London, worked as a photographer and digital designer in the Western Cape coastal town.

Her body was discovered on the morning of November 7, in what police are investigating as a murder linked to a house break-in and robbery.

“Rachel distinguished herself as a conscientious and dedicated learner, consistently applying herself to her studies with diligence and integrity,” Clarendon principal Julie Patrick said.

“Her friendly and polite nature, combined with her self-motivation and entrepreneurial spirit, left a lasting impression on her peers and teachers, and showed remarkable confidence and a clear ability to succeed in her chosen career path.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to Rachel’s family, friends, and all who knew her. Her memory will be cherished by the entire Clarendon community.”

The attack has shaken the Fish Hoek community.

A former East Londoner now living in Fish Hoek, who did not want to be named, said: “Fish Hoek is a relatively crime-free community.

“This has shaken many residents as the area is regarded as well-serviced by neighbourhood safety organisations.

“What a dreadful loss of a young life. Many on social media community groups have expressed their condolences to the Otte family.”

Following Otte’s death, Western Cape police issued a safety advisory urging residents to remain vigilant and aware of their surroundings — particularly when arriving home or while out hiking in the area.

“Take extra precautions around possible entry points that can be used to gain access to premises,” the police said.

“In a situation where there is a home invasion, try to stay calm and avoid any actions that could cause the situation to escalate.

“Get to know your neighbours, neighbourhood watch members and security providers in your area.”

Otte’s former IT teacher and head of the magazine photography society at Clarendon, Angela Haschick, said Otte loved photography.

“Rachel joined my club in 2020, so it was her grade 11 year, and in her grade 12 year, she was elected as the deputy chair of my photographic club.

“She had an amazing passion for photography, and that’s basically what she did after school. She went and studied photography and she was an amazingly bright and bubbly person who could always bring the best out of everybody,” Haschick said.

“So if people asked, she would take photographs of them, and she always made them feel good, she just had such a passion for taking photographs, and happy, positive, she loved to capture her friends [in photos].

“She had a good friend, Sarah Jayne Johnson. She kind of launched her modelling career by taking photographs of her.

“She loved taking photographs of people, but always in a nice environment, like at the beach or in a park. She always brought nature into it.”

South Peninsula news reported that security footage reportedly showed two men hiding in nearby bushes the night before.

They were seen watching another woman arrive home and then fleeing when a car entered the street.

Later, the same men were captured walking towards Otte’s flat and disappearing from view.

Her death has shattered the sense of safety in a town long regarded as one of the safest in SA.

Otte matriculated from Clarendon in 2021 having served as a deputy chair for the school’s photographic society.

She completed a bachelor’s degree in digital design at Vega in Cape Town before starting her career.

GOOD party deputy secretary-general and City of Cape Town councillor Suzette Little on Monday said four women, including Rachel, had been killed in the Cape Town area in four days.

“These are not isolated tragedies; they are part of a relentless pattern of violence ... South Africa has one of the world’s highest femicide rates, estimated at more than five times the global average,” she added.

“We react to GBV with ambulances and police vans at the bottom of the cliff while systematically defunding every fence we could have built at the top.

“We blame a ‘broken society,’ ‘toxic culture,’ or the ‘justice system.’ We point fingers everywhere but at our own budgets, our policies, and our priorities. We blame the disease for its symptoms while refusing to administer the cure … Our inaction is a policy. Our silence is complicity …

“Our women and children deserve more than our thoughts, prayers, and empty promises.”

Her family could not be reached for comment.

Anti-GBV advocacy non-profit Women for Change has called for a nationwide shutdown on Friday, November 21 ahead of the G20 Johannesburg Summit, scheduled for 22–23 November, demanding that gender-based violence and femicide be declared a national disaster.

They have called on South Africans to join their 15-minute standstill by lying down for 15 minutes at 12 pm to honour the 15 women murdered in the country every day.

Their campaign, using the hashtag #WomenShutdown, has sparked a wave of support with social media users across the country adopting purple profile pictures in solidarity.

They have called on SA’s woman to unite with the slogan: One day. One message. Without women, South Africa stops.

