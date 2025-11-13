News

Cut-off low storm belt to hit eastern parts of province this weekend, warns SAWS

Vuyolwethu Sangotsha

Vuyolwethu Sangotsha

Senior Digital Producer

The SA Weather Service has warned of severe thunderstorms in Gauteng and other provinces this weekend. Stock photo.
RAIN ON THE WAY: The SA Weather Service has warned of severe thunderstorms in the Eastern Cape and other provinces this weekend (123RF/Surut Wattanamaetee)

The SA Weather Service (SAWS) has warned of severe weather in the Eastern Cape over the weekend, which is expected to continue until early next week.

An intense weather system, a cut-off low pressure, is expected to affect many parts of the country from Saturday through to Monday.

SAWS cautioned the public about heavy rains with a risk of flooding in places, severe thunderstorms producing strong damaging winds, large amounts of small hail as well as excessive lightning and significant drop in daytime temperatures.

“The possible resultant impacts include flooding of settlements and other properties, dangerous driving conditions, damage to infrastructure (due to flooding and strong winds), as well as the disruption of essential services,” it warned in a statement on Thursday.

“There could also be danger to life due to fast-flowing streams of water.

“The impacts, with a varying degree of severity, are expected over the central interior — North West, Free State, the eastern parts of the Eastern Cape and Northern Cape — and KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday, spreading to the eastern parts — Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal — of the country from Sunday into Monday.”

The public, farmers and other stakeholders have been urged to closely monitor weather updates and prepare to take the necessary precautions ahead of these expected adverse conditions.

Daily Dispatch

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Community shocked by death of ex-Clarendon pupil Rachel Otte

2

AbaThembu royal serving life for raping minor relatives, walks free on appeal

3

Eastern Cape metros slammed for poor financial management

4

Women accused of raping boy, 11, abandon bail bid

5

Farmers resort to camera technology in fight against surging stock theft

Related Articles