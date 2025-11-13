Cut-off low storm belt to hit eastern parts of province this weekend, warns SAWS

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

RAIN ON THE WAY: The SA Weather Service has warned of severe thunderstorms in the Eastern Cape and other provinces this weekend

The SA Weather Service (SAWS) has warned of severe weather in the Eastern Cape over the weekend, which is expected to continue until early next week.

An intense weather system, a cut-off low pressure, is expected to affect many parts of the country from Saturday through to Monday.

SAWS cautioned the public about heavy rains with a risk of flooding in places, severe thunderstorms producing strong damaging winds, large amounts of small hail as well as excessive lightning and significant drop in daytime temperatures.

“The possible resultant impacts include flooding of settlements and other properties, dangerous driving conditions, damage to infrastructure (due to flooding and strong winds), as well as the disruption of essential services,” it warned in a statement on Thursday.

“There could also be danger to life due to fast-flowing streams of water.

“The impacts, with a varying degree of severity, are expected over the central interior — North West, Free State, the eastern parts of the Eastern Cape and Northern Cape — and KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday, spreading to the eastern parts — Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal — of the country from Sunday into Monday.”

The public, farmers and other stakeholders have been urged to closely monitor weather updates and prepare to take the necessary precautions ahead of these expected adverse conditions.

Daily Dispatch