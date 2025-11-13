‘Schedule’ tops SA’s list of mispronounced words for 2025

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

PRONOUNCE THIS: Google has revealed 2025's most searched words in SA

If you have ever found yourself hesitating before saying croissant or Worcestershire sauce out loud, rest assured, you are not alone.

New research has revealed that South Africans are actively turning to Google to double-check their pronunciation of the world’s trickiest ― and some rather simple ― words.

According to a 2025 analysis by word experts at Unscramblerercom, the most mispronounced word in SA in 2025 was the word “schedule”, with more than 74,000 people searching for how to say it correctly.

Interestingly, the correct pronunciation is “SKEJ-ool”, and not “SHED-yool”, as most people say.

Other words on the list include croissant (Krwah-SAHN), Nutella (Nuh-teh-luh), Chateau (Sha-TOH), and even Tuesday (Chooz-day).

The data also broke down the pronunciation struggles of each province.

The most commonly searched for word was nonchalant (Non-shuh-LAHNT).

Other tongue-twisters that left South Africans stumped included charcuterie (Shar-KOO-tuh-ree), acai (Ah-SIGH-ee), quinoa (Keen-waa), and jalapeno (HAH-lah-PEH-nyoh).

Even seemingly simple words like niche (NEESH), agile (AJ-ile), and cautious (KAW-shuhs) made the list, proving that no word is too small to cause a bit of confusion when it comes to pronunciation.

Randoh Sallihall, a spokesperson from Unscramblerer.com, said the findings highlighted how global media, pop culture and social platforms exposed people to new words they may never have heard spoken aloud before.

“Our research about the most searched for mispronunciations gives an interesting insight into South African culture.

“Exposure to new words through media, music, pop culture and social platforms drives curiosity.

“People often look up pronunciations if there is a gap between how a word or name is spelt and how it sounds.

“The English language is particularly irregular in this regard (“Colonel” and “Wednesday” defy phonetic expectations),” Sallihall said.

According to further research by Oxford University, more than 60% of English speakers admit to regularly mispronouncing at least one common word.

Correct pronunciation is closely tied to perceived intelligence and competence.

For radio presenters, words are not just tools but rather the job itself.

Roch-Lè Bloem, from Algoa FM, shared her take on why pronunciation matters, and when it really does not.

“It’s so important to do research or look up a word if you’re unsure of the pronunciation.

“It’s live radio, so there is no turning back, once you’ve said something, you’ve said it.

“It’s our duty to make sure whatever we say comes from a credible source, it’s factual and does not offend anyone.

“The best advice I can give is to always practice words and say them out loud.

“If ever we do make a mistake, we learn from it and correct it the next time we’re live on air,” Bloem said.

Wezile Lorenzio Bonani, a local DJ and MC, said while getting words right was part of the job, it was also important to embrace SA’s diverse accents and natural speech quirks.

“Pronunciation matters, especially in broadcasting, because listeners need to understand you.

“But I also think it’s beautiful when people sound like where they come from.

“Our accents tell stories, and that’s something we shouldn’t lose in chasing perfection,” Bonani said. — The Herald