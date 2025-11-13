School bus carrying 65 pupils bursts into flame in Soshanguve

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Chaos erupted in Soshanguve when a school bus carrying dozens of learners burst into flames on its way to school on Thursday morning.

One pupil was injured when a scholar transport bus burst into flame on its way to school in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria, on Thursday morning.

The bus was transporting 65 pupils from Thutong Junior Secondary School when it caught fire on Aubrey Matlala Road, near the Tshwane University of Technology.

All the pupils were safely disembarked before the vehicle was engulfed in flames, the Gauteng education department said. However, a grade 8 girl was injured and is receiving medical treatment.

Education MEC Matome Chiloane has called for a full investigation into the cause of the fire. “We are deeply concerned about this frightening incident. The safety of our learners is paramount,” he said.

Scholar transport service providers must strictly adhere to their service level agreements and ensure vehicles are properly maintained, he added.

District social workers have been sent to the school to provide counselling and psychological support to affected pupils and staff.

TimesLIVE