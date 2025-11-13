Woman passenger killed, two wounded in Eastern Cape bus shooting

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

AMBUSH HORROR: The bus was riddled with bullet holes after the attack.

A woman passenger was killed and two others, including the co-driver, were wounded after a long distance bus was sprayed with bullets in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened on the R61 route between Cofimvaba and Ngcobo at about 4pm.

The bus, which belongs to Makalala Trans, was traveling from Mthatha to Cape Town.

The Eastern Cape transport department condemned the deadly attack on Thursday.

Transport MEC Xolile Nqatha expressed deep concern and outrage at the “senseless violence”, describing the attack as barbaric and criminal.

“We cannot allow such acts of violence to go unpunished,” Nqatha said.

“Those responsible for this heinous act must be swiftly brought to justice.

“The safety of our people and the integrity of our transport system cannot be compromised.”

Nqatha said the incident occurred when the demand for long-distance travel is at its seasonal peak.

He raised concerns that the attack may be linked to unfair competition or turf-related disputes in the public transport sector.

He urged law enforcement authorities to intensify their investigations and appealed to community members to assist the police with any information that could lead to the arrest of the gunmen.

“The right of every citizen to use a mode of transport of their choice must be respected and protected.

“Violence and intimidation have no place on our roads or in our communities.”

The department extended its condolences to the bereaved family and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

