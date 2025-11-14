Court sentences son to life for killing mother

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The woman had obtained a protection order against her son less than two weeks before her son killed her on March 9. Stock photo.

A 37-year-old man from Taung in North West who murdered his 55-year-old mother in March has been sentenced to life imprisonment.

Maseko Irene Nkwane had obtained a protection order against her son, Thabiso Godfrey Nkwane, on February 25. Among other conditions, he was prohibited from entering her residence in Magogong, or committing any acts of domestic violence.

In the early hours of March 9, the accused went to his mother’s home demanding food. When she refused to open the door, he broke a window to gain entry.

“Fearing for her safety, she stepped outside carrying a spade in an attempt to warn him off. Nkwane forcefully grabbed the spade from her and assaulted her repeatedly, inflicting severe injuries,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Sivenathi Gunya said.

Her screams alerted neighbours, who rushed to the scene, prompting the accused to flee. The victim was taken to hospital but succumbed to her injuries two days later.

Nkwane was arrested on March 12 and has been in custody since.

During the trial, Nkwane pleaded guilty.

In addition to the life sentence handed down on Thursday, the Taung regional court also sentenced Nkwane to three years’ imprisonment for contravening a protection order. This sentence will run concurrently with the life term.

