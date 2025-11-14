Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The annual Christmas Market at St Andrews Lutheran Church in East London will be held until Saturday November 22 and again from November 24-29, between 9am and 3pm each day.

November 15- 22

Saturday

· Join Pam Sparg at Hobby Crafts Berea to discover the art of sketching, graphite and other drawing mediums, from 1pm at shop 10, Berea Shopping Mall, Pearce Street, Berea. For R180, aspiring artists can refine their skills. To secure a spot, contact 043-737-1297 or WhatsApp 071-328-8271.

· The Whimsical Painting on Wooden Pallet Workshop will run from 9.30am to 1pm at Hobby Crafts Crossways. The cost is R300, which includes the kit. Whether you’re a seasoned painter or a complete beginner, it’s the perfect opportunity to create a unique piece for your home. Booking is essential as spots fill up fast, so call 043-065-0885 or WhatsApp 082-836-7206 today to secure your place.

· The East London Jazz by the Lake Festival returns to Wattlegrove Guest House in Brakfontein, from noon, offering a day of jazz performances featuring Kujenga, Andile Yenana and more in a scenic lakeside setting. The family-friendly event will include a gourmet food market, VIP lounges and wine tastings. Organised by 043 Events in partnership with Wattlegrove Guest House, tickets start at R300 and are available via Webtickets, Pick n Pay and Boxer stores. For inquiries, contact Mmabontle 084-528-5534, 043 Events 082-959-0970, or email wattlegroveguesthouse@gmail.com.

Sunday 16

· Intimate Sunday with Mafa Bavuma: Join the intimate Sunday Sessions at the Highlander at the Blue Lagoon Hotel with music curated by @mafabavuma. The event starts at noon and entry is free. For more information, contact 063-164-4594 or 043-748-4821, alternatively https://bluelagoonhotel.co.za/highlander/

Tuesday 18

Friday 21

· The Own Haven Housing Association’s annual fundraising golf day at Olivewood Golf Estate is aimed at raising money for community development initiatives run by Own Haven’s charity, Intervolve. The day begins with a shotgun start at 10am. There are several ways to participate, including entering a four-ball team, which costs R3,000 and includes golf for four players, a shared golf cart, a halfway meal and a contribution to the charity. Participation in this event qualifies as corporate social investment (CSI), earns BEE recognition points, and may be eligible for Section 18A Tax Certificates. For further inquiries or to get involved, you can contact kim@ownhaven.co.za.

· Khumbul’Ekhaya, a cultural and entertainment festival at Jan Smuts Stadium starting at 5pm until 4am on Saturday. Featuring performances from popular artists including Casper Nyovest, Major League DJs, Kelvin Momo, DBN Gogo, Dlala Thukzin, Professor, Spectacular and DJ Naves. General phase 1 and promo tickets starting at R100, general phase 2 tickets at R200 and VIP tickets at R500 are available at computicket: https://computicket-boxoffice.com/e/khumbulekhaya-K0Kkaw

Saturday 22

· Hobby Crafts Berea is hosting a watercolour workshop with local artist Barbara Manning, at R300 a person. The session will run from 9.30am to 12.30pm at Shop 10, Berea Mall, 16 Pearce Street, Berea. The all-inclusive cost for the workshop is R300, covering all necessary materials. Bookings can be made either by calling the store at 043-727-1297 or by sending a WhatsApp message to 071-328-8271.

· Hobby Crafts Crossways is hosting a “Paint a Canvas” workshop from 9.30am to 12.30pm at Shop 9, Crossways Village Centre, Schafli Road, East Coast. Participants can choose between an A4 canvas option for R220 or an A3 canvas for R289, with both options including all necessary materials and instructor-led guidance. Bookings can be made by calling 043-065-0885 or sending a WhatsApp message to 082-836-7206.