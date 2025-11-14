Multiple arrests, traffic fines as BCM cracks down on lawlesness ahead of festive season

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

HARD AT WORK: BCM traffic officials are working tirelessly to ensure motorists comply with laws.

Buffalo City metro’s law enforcement and traffic services have stepped up operations ahead of the festive season, with speeding motorists feeling the heat.

Multiple motorists were arrested and vehicle suspensions issued as part of efforts to promote safety and compliance.

In a series of operations, law enforcement and traffic services issued fines to 151 speeding motorists on Gonubie Main Road, with one motorist caught doing 114km/h in a 70km/h zone.

On the North East Expressway, 145 cases were reported, with a motorist doing 98km/h in a 60km/h zone.

In Settlers Way, 278 cases were reported in one day this week, with a motorist caught doing 135km/h in a 70km/h zone.

Metro spokesperson Bongani Fuzile said: “These proactive measures are part of a multi-stakeholder approach to promote safety, compliance and public responsibility during this busy period.”

In a recent coastal multistakeholder joint operation, conducted in collaboration with municipal health services and the police in the West Bank area of East London, three undocumented foreign nationals were arrested by law enforcement services.

“The individuals, found to have no legal documentation to be in the country, were detained at the East London police station for further processing,” Fuzile said.

“In a separate incident, law enforcement officers assisted in the arrest and transportation of three suspects from Reeston.

“The suspects were apprehended by officials from the provincial [transport] department for tampering with municipal infrastructure [transformers] and were detained at Scenery Park police station.

“Also, the law enforcement teams responded to land invasion complaints opposite the industrial development zone.

“With assistance from the BCM human settlements department, three illegal structures erected on municipal land were demolished.”

The activities include the removal of unlicensed hawkers, education and warnings to shop owners regarding obstruction of pavements, and ensuring general business compliance.

During the recent operation, 37 shops and seven liquor outlets were inspected.

“This week an SAPS led multi-stakeholder operation with BCMM law enforcement services in Mdantsane confiscated alcohol from two illegal sheebens,” Fuzile said.

“In addition, officers have been patrolling Esplanade Road, cautioning the public against drinking in public spaces, which remains a contravention of municipal regulations.”

Inland region traffic services conducted operations from November 3-9, resulting in the suspension of 43 motor vehicles under section 44.

The municipality’s law enforcement teams have also been conducting visible foot patrols, enforcing municipal bylaws and responding to land invasion complaints.

Residents and visitors have been urged to adhere to traffic laws and respect bylaws to keep the metro safe and “enjoyable for everyone”.

