Proteas begin India Test series with mace in hand and point to prove

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The last time we saw captain Temba Bavuma clad in Proteas whites, he was holding the World Test Championship mace aloft at the home of cricket, Lord’s.

It was a historic and joyous occasion as the once-kid from Langa stood proudly alongside his jubilant teammates in an image that will define SA cricket for years to come.

It invoked memories of Springbok rugby captain Siya Kolisi raising the Webb Ellis Cup above his head.

Few outside SA gave Bavuma’s team a chance of toppling the in-form Australia in the showpiece.

But, with the heroic skipper leading from the front, SA defied all the odds to win the biggest prize on offer in Test cricket.

The talk ahead of the final was that SA had an easy route, having not played India, Australia and England in the two-year cycle.

They also said SA had not visited the subcontinent, excluding Bangladesh, where they won 2-0.

For the SA players it was a case of winning the Test matches that crossed their path.

They went on to win six Tests on the bounce in places they had not won in a decade with a young side and a decimated bowling attack.

And yet, the murmurs were still there, even after they beat Australia in the final.

This morning (Friday), Bavuma’s squad start a two-Test series in India after recently achieving a 1-1 result in Pakistan.

Everybody in cricket knows how rare it is to win a Test in the subcontinent, and having shared the spoils in Pakistan, the Proteas have set their sights on the same outcome over the two matches at Eden Gardens and Guwahati.

It will not be said out loud, but they will no doubt be looking to prove a point or two in this series, and though they would like to win both Tests, a more realistic target would be for them to emerge with honours even.

A result of that nature would set them up perfectly for another Test series in the subcontinent, in Sri Lanka, before returning home to host Australia and England in a blockbuster double-header of series next summer.

It’s a mouthwatering lineup of Test cricket even though they will be spread over the next year or more.

Being defending champions comes with another challenge in that every other nation will want to knock them off their perch.

But this bunch of South Africans have proved that they will not lie down without a fight and, having tasted sweet success, will be determined to retain the coveted Test mace at the end of the current two-year cycle.

It will not be a gentle stroll in the park, but then again, it’s not called Test cricket for nothing.

Daily Dispatch