Qonce workshop hopes to rekindle spirit of theatre

Acclaimed theatre practitioner, Lindile 'Mahoyi' Diniso, founder and artistic director of the Arts Laboratory, will lead the sessions alongside his former students from Lovedale College.

The Lindile Diniso Theatrical Arts Laboratory will host its inaugural two-day masterclass for actors, directors, emerging artists and youth creatives at the Steve Biko Centre in Ginsberg, Qonce, on November 26 and 27.

The event marks the first public initiative of the nonprofit company founded in earlier 2025 to empower youth, people with disabilities and under-represented artists across the Buffalo City metro.

The event marks the first public initiative of the nonprofit company founded in earlier 2025 to empower youth, people with disabilities and under-represented artists across the Buffalo City metro.

Themed around creative development, community empowerment and sustainable artistry, the free masterclass will provide intensive training, artistic dialogue and mentorship aimed at developing both skill and purpose among aspiring performers.

Diniso said the masterclass extended the educational work he had done for decades, now reimagined to have “broader reach and deeper community impact”.

“This workshop is just the beginning of a larger movement that seeks to use theatre as a tool to address issues such as unemployment, gender-based violence and economic exclusion,” he said.

At 64, Diniso said his focus was on supporting the next generation through mentorship, discipline and collaboration.

“Many of my former graduates, though trained, remain unemployed and inactive, which led me to create a platform for renewal and empowerment.”

His concept of “theatrical laboratories” is designed to promote exploration and experimentation — spaces he believes are essential for both artistic and personal growth.

“When structural obstacles continue, especially when stakeholders with power and resources fail to invest, the youth become discouraged,” he said.

“This neglect leads to frustration, idleness, and in many cases, exposure to drugs and destructive paths.”

The masterclass aims to counter this by restoring purpose, confidence and community engagement among young creatives.

Described as a theatrical arts laboratory with a focus on “keeping the edge”, the company’s mission extends beyond performance training.

Diniso sees it as a way to “reunite the lost sheep” — reconnecting former students and marginalised artists who have drifted from the industry.

He draws inspiration from the isiXhosa concept of Umhlambi Kabawo — bringing the flock home — symbolising renewal, unity and the reclaiming of artistic identity.

“We want everyone who has the passion, the training, and the spark to return to their rightful path in the arts,” he said.

Diniso said the first objective of the workshop was to instil self-discipline, which he calls the foundation of focus and artistic expression.

Calling it a mini-workshop, he said participants would reconnect through collaborative exercises and reflective observation.

The sessions will be facilitated by two curators, including former student Vathiswa Bunguza, and will cater to three groups — trained actors struggling to apply their knowledge, seasoned performers without formal education and newcomers driven by passion but lacking experience.

Diniso emphasised the sessions would not focus on performance for an audience but on the process of learning and growth.

“Observers must take note of what is happening within their own community,” he said.

“The intention is not to import actors from Johannesburg or elsewhere who may simply take resources away.”

Through the initiative, Diniso hopes to rekindle the spirit of theatre across the region by linking creative training with social impact.

“It’s the beginning of a cultural revival,” he said.

“A movement that brings our people, our stories and our art back to life.”

