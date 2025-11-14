Unlocking potential of rural communities

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

“At the heart of Ripples for Change (ROC) lies a strong belief in the untapped potential of rural communities.

“If SA focuses only on urban development, national growth will remain limited.

“But if we harness the full potential of rural communities, there is no limit to what we can achieve.”

Ripples for Change is making a significant impact in the community. (Supplied)

That is the view of Galit Cohen, founder of ROC, who lives in East London.

“We believe in upskilling community members and local leaders, ensuring meaningful, long-lasting social and economic systemic change.

“ROC is a registered nonprofit company and public benefit organisation.

“It is dedicated to improving lives through education, youth development and sustainable livelihoods.”

(Supplied)

ROC’s priority goals are to support Early Childhood Development centres, empower farmers to strengthen food security, enable rural women to become beekeepers and entrepreneurs, support children and youth, both in and out of school, with skills development and link communities to existing resources and services.

ROC was launched to support food security and today it reaches thousands of children, educators and young people each year and has morphed into multisector programmes reaching hundreds of women, educators and thousands of children each year.

Ripples for Change was launched to support food security and today it reaches thousands of children, educators and young people each year. (Supplied)

“We don’t simply run projects, we build relationships,” Cohen said.

“Our strength lies in working from within communities, identifying needs and co-designing practical, sustainable solutions.

“Our model integrates education, entrepreneurship and empowerment.

“Every initiative contributes to long-term social and economic transformation.”

Cohen believes that of the many ROC victories, turning small beginnings into sustained and scalable impact was the greatest.

From mentoring 24 ECD practitioners, it now is influencing government strategies.

ROC’s slogan is “small actions, big waves”.

ROC’s vision for 2026 is strengthening and expanding its current programmes.

By 2030, it aims to establish after-school programmes in every rural village in the Eastern Cape.

It also wants to create a national network of rural youth changemakers in STEM and green economy sectors, collaborate with stakeholders to enhance the quality of pre-school education and strengthen organisational sustainability through diversified funding.

“We have learnt that lasting impacts require patience, trust and partnership,” Cohen said.

“Real change does not come through quick interventions.

“It takes consistent engagement, community ownership, empowerment and investing in people.

“Our staff, mentors and youth are the true agents of transformation, even when resources are limited.”