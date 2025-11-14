WATCH | Horror attack on two friends, leaving one dead, adds fuel to anti-GBV shutdown plan

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Messina Moremi is fighting for her life in the intensive care unit of a Johannesburg hospital. She was shot twice in the head while out with a friend to celebrate getting a job.

The friend, Promise Gadebe, was killed in the same attack. They were found in an open veld in Protea Glen, Soweto, on Saturday.

Moremi went for an interview on Friday and was told she would start training for the job on Tuesday. According to the family, the two left their home but did not indicate where they were going and never returned. They were found dumped in the open veld the next day.

Gadebe was found dead at the scene, while Moremi was taken to hospital.

WATCH | Thelma Moremi, mother of 27-year-old Messina Moremi, says her daughter is fighting for her life in hospital after she was found in Protea Glen with two gunshot wounds to the head.



Video: Veli Nhlapo pic.twitter.com/U0VauGCmE6 — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) November 14, 2025

In another gruesome killing of a woman in Soweto, Lebogang Sikwane was found dead in Meadowlands. Her family said the perpetrator was someone they knew. He has since fled.

The attacks on Gadebe, Moremi and Sikwane are among dozens of cases of gender-based violence (GBV) reported around the country in recent weeks.

Anti-GBV activist group Women for Change is planning a national shutdown next week before the G20 summit to demand action from the government to end violence against women and children.

A petition launched by the organisation reads in part: “Until South Africa stops burying a woman every 2.5 hours, the G20 cannot speak of growth and progress. We demand that gender-based violence and femicide be declared a national disaster. Not tomorrow. Not at another summit. Now.”

Gauteng police spokesperson Col Mavela Masondo said a case of murder and attempted murder has been opened in relation to the Protea incident. He said an arrest had been made in Sikwane’s case.

Promise Gadebe found deceased in an open veld in Protea Glen. (supplied)

“The suspect was traced and arrested in Meadowlands soon after the incident was reported. He has been charged with murder,” Masondo said.

Messina’s mother, Thelma Moremi, said: “She was working as a teacher’s assistant, and her contract was ending this month.”

Moremi and Gadebe were last seen at about 8pm on Friday. About an hour later, she told another friend they were on their way back and would be home soon.

“Thirty minutes later he called again, but this time both their phones went straight to voicemail,” said Thelma.

Out of desperation, they posted the women’s pictures on Facebook and began receiving messages that two women had been found near the N12 in Protea Glen Extension 8.

We’re afraid to tell them about their mother’s situation. The older one has tears in her eyes and asks, ‘When is mommy coming back?’ We told her that she’s sick and in hospital — Thelma Moremi

“That Monday, her brother and a friend went to the hospital to check, and that’s when they confirmed it was Messina. I received a call from the doctor on Tuesday, asking me to come in. He told me my child had been shot twice in the head, and the bullets damaged her brain from both sides. He said she’s on life support and it would be a miracle if she’s still with us by Saturday.”

Messina is a mother of two children, aged eight and five.

“We’re afraid to tell them about their mother’s situation. The older one has tears in her eyes and asks, ‘When is mommy coming back?’ We told her she’s sick and in hospital,” Thelma said. “We’re trusting in God and praying. We just want those who did this to be found. How long will our daughters keep dying like this? Are they now targeting them in pairs?”

By yesterday afternoon, Gadebe’s mother was still travelling to Soweto from Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile, in the case of Sikwane, her brother, Thomas Sikwane, said the family was alerted to the killing by a neighbour. The body of the mother of three was found about 1km from her home.

“[The neighbour said] we must come quickly; they think it’s Lebogang lying near the school. As we were walking towards the scene, I could already see from a distance that it was my sister.”

Sowetan front cover November 14. (Sowetan Sowetan)

Thomas described the horrifying sight that met him: “Her appearance showed she had fought for her life. She had been badly beaten. There was an open wound on her forehead, like she had been hit with something heavy. Maybe that’s what killed her.”

Thomas said police told them they traced a trail of blood leading to a house belonging to a local tailor.

“He lives on the same street as us,” he said. “Church people ask him to sew their uniforms; that’s why it’s so painful. We know his family well.”

It appeared his sister’s body had been hidden before being dumped near the school, added Thomas.

“From the state we found her in, you could see these were not fresh wounds. Her face was swollen and pale. I believe she was killed earlier, maybe Sunday night, and only dumped there later because joggers saw her body early that morning.”

The most devastating moment came when Sikwane’s nine-year-old son arrived at the scene. “We think he found out from friends at school or maybe saw something on social media. No-one could stop him. He saw his mother lying there and he cried uncontrollably. That image will haunt him forever.”

Thomas described his sister as a joyful, loving person deeply rooted in her faith.

Sowetan