‘We exist not to build big programmes, but big people’

Land of the Living is a social enterprise based in East London.

It exists to help catalyse environmental, social and economic transformation in local communities.

This is done through citywide residential waste recycling and environmental care of adopted problematic locations.

It serves as an enabling platform for the employment, character skills development and entrepreneurial training and support of previously unemployed youths.

It was launched in 2018 as a tiny recycling operation, with a small warehouse, an old bakkie and two casual workers.

“Covid was a threat, but we beat it,” Land of the Living founder Scott Worley said.

It raised funds through Worley running his “backyard marathon” (42.2km, 560 laps around his house) during the lockdown, garnering support and increasing awareness.

Several local small businesses jointly adopted problematic areas across the city for youths to clean and regularly maintain.

“With support through One Collective (our affiliated international organisation) in 2019, we moved to larger premises and purchased a waste baling machine as well as a better bakkie and trailer and expanded the reach of our residential waste recycling collection service.

“In late 2022, we participated in the first Mercedes-Benz/Laureus Sport for Good Foundation’s NPO incubation hub and MBSA became our first major corporate partner.”

In 2024, Airports Company SA became their second corporate partner.

“Through their vision and influence we started work in Orange Grove informal settlement, launching a youth internship programme to train seven young ladies as waste and environmental care entrepreneurs.”

Today, Land of the Living employs 20 youths, serves 800 households with weekly recycling collection, cleans 20 locations across the city, reaches 18 local schools and more than 14,000 youngsters with environmental awareness programmes.

“We exist not to build big programmes, but to build big people.

“A small group of passionate, committed youths can change the face of an entire community.”

Worley said it was a challenge building a business which existed for the empowerment of youths from communities devastated by poverty and accompanying social ills.

“How do you even talk about dreaming if someone does not know how to even think about tomorrow or next year?”

In 2026, Worley said, they would build community-based small business start-ups and incubation platforms for youths in Orange Grove.

Focused initially around waste recycling and environmental care. Enhance sustainability of the “business side” of our programming.

Explore further diversification of our involvement within the “green” sector though innovative new partnerships and develop an urban farming initiative among youth.

“Our legacy should be an unseen potential becoming visible reality, because that is what we do,” Worley said.