Family of five die in KZN south coast accident

Mfundo Mkhize

Five family members died in a head-on collision between a car and a seven-seater vehicle in uMzumbe on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Friday night. (KZNDOT)

Five family members died in a head-on collision between a car and a seven-seater vehicle in uMzumbe on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Friday night.

Transport and human settlements MEC Siboniso Duma said a couple and their three children aged between three and five years died instantly.

Other victims include a woman and a 14-year-old boy who was rushed to the nearest hospital.

Duma assigned a team to provide assistance to the local community including leaders such as Sibonele Cele who was at the scene.

He said they were awaiting a preliminary report from the road traffic inspectorate and that police were investigating.

The N2 freeway was closed on Friday with traffic redirected to Hibberdene but re-opened on Saturday after rescue and clean-up operations.

