Gambling machine, insecticides, medicine and branded shoes seized in R30m fake goods busts

Police seized R30m worth of counterfeit and illicit goods nationally, including shoes, food and toys, in the past two weeks

A gambling machine, hundreds of pairs of branded footwear, a sewing machine, insecticides and cell phone accessories were among R30m of counterfeit and illicit goods seized nationally.

Police said over the past two weeks, multidisciplinary teams, led by the national and provincial counterfeit, contraband and illicit goods units, executed search and seizure warrants targeting shops and storage facilities in KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and the Western Cape.

“This led to the seizure of more than 800,000 counterfeit and illicit items, including clothing, footwear, pharmaceuticals, tobacco products, toys, non-compliant electronic products and appliances, food stuff, a gambling machine, insecticides, and cell phone accessories, among other goods.

“Also among the seized items are embroidery machines, silk screen printing machines, labels and packaging materials.”

In KwaZulu-Natal, police arrested five suspects during separate operations. One suspect was apprehended for contravening the Tobacco Products Control Act, while three others will face additional charges for violating the Immigration Act. In another operation, police arrested a suspect for the illegal possession of a gambling machine.

“Counterfeit and illicit goods pose serious risks to consumers, legitimate businesses, and the economy of the country. These products are often manufactured and distributed outside regulated systems, with no regard for quality standards, safety or lawful trade practices,” police said.

