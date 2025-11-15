Whirlwind weekend for East London entrepreneur of the year nominee

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Chuma Memela (Sihle NK Nako)

ALISON STENT

Young Mdantsane small business owner Chuma Memela has been nominated as Entrepreneur of the Year by TTY Brand Africa, a global media company that amplifies African innovators and social leaders through storytelling, branding and a magazine .

An overwhelmed Memela -- a frequent Daily Dispatch guest columnist and owner of Genie-yus AI and Gambuu -- was almost wordless with shock and joy as he fielded calls and messages of congratulations while packing for a connecting flight to Nigeria on Thursday after his friend and colleague, Bohlale Buzani, sneaked the news out on social media.

He will be in Lagos for a whirlwind weekend of masterclasses, networking sessions, presentations and panel discussions -- one of which he is a key member of -- at the prestigious summit, which is sponsored by the the likes of the UN, CNN and Nigerian daily Business Day.

The summit venue is the luxurious Radisson Blu Hotel in the upmarket Ikeja suburb.

“This award celebrates your extraordinary contribution to advancing accessible technology and innovation in Africa,” wrote the event organisers.

“Your work through Genie-yus AI & Gambuu reflects a deep understanding of what it means to make technology useful, usable, and understandable for the everyday entrepreneur and small business owner.

“You have not only built tools, you’ve built bridges between complex digital systems and real human needs.

“Through your efforts, hundreds of individuals and small enterprises have been empowered to harness artificial intelligence and digital systems to work smarter, create value, and participate meaningfully in the digital economy.

“This practical, human-centered approach to innovation exemplifies the very essence of tech with purpose, which AEBS seeks to spotlight across the continent.”

They add: “In addition to your award recognition, we are also inviting you as a speaker at a panel session during the summit.”

The session is to explore how entrepreneurs can integrate AI into their businesses as a practical tool for growth, efficiency, and competitiveness.

“Drawing from your experience with Genie-yus AI & Gambuu, you will share insights on how AI can bridge access gaps, enhance productivity and open new economic frontiers for small and growing businesses across Africa,” the organisers write.

“You will also be formally presented your award at the AEBS 2025 Awards Ceremony.”

“I’m not surprised by his nomination for such a prestigious award,” Buzani said. “Chuma makes it look effortless to show up fully and share his best with the world. I’m proud to serve alongside him. The world is truly his oyster, and the best is yet to come!”

