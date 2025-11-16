Municipal bosses clear air after Komani airport plan sparks outrage

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

It was reported on Friday that the proposal for the Queen Nonesi Airport included extending an existing 1.1km airstrip in Komani to a 3,6km runway, which would effectively make the envisaged airport’s runway the second longest in the country after the OR Tambo International Airport. Stock photo.

Enoch Mgijima local municipal bosses say the proposal on the development of a “Queen Nonesi Airport” in Komani might not even make it into the council’s final Spatial Development Framework (SDF).

Municipal spokesperson Lonwabo Kowa said the municipality had decided to clarify the matter after it went viral in the media and social networks.

“The municipality is currently engaging communities on the draft municipal spatial development framework through public meetings. The SDF is a planning too, linked to the integrated development plan and gives guidance to all proposed development proposals, inclusive of both short and long term plans,” he said on Friday.

“This is a review process of the SDF, which was last adopted by council in 2019.

“Comments on the draft plan were opened on 6 September and the comments window will close on 22 December, after which the comments will be consolidated into a single document and tabled before council.

“At this stage, there is no certainty on whether the airport or any other development proposal will be on the final document.”

Kowa explained the SDF would be kept as broad as possible because the only spatial plans that would be considered were those that would make it into the final document.

“The SDF also serves as a guiding paper for developers and other investors,” he said.

“Other development initiative include railway upgrades, road upgrades, renewable energy and higher education. The plans found in the SDF are not necessarily core functions of the municipality and thus not on the municipal budget.

“Enoch Mgijima Municipality continues to put its focus on basic service delivery as guided by the constitution, with more than 10 major projects (electricity and road construction projects) under construction.”

