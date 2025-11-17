Eastern Cape man, 55, arrested for alleged sexual assault of pupil

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A 55-year-old man arrested for allegedly sexual assaulting a high school pupil is due to appear in the Tsolo magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa confirmed the arrest on Monday.

It is understood he is a senior official at a high school in Tsolo.

The alleged sexual assault happened on Sunday before 9pm, Mawisa said.

Investigation began after the pupil reported the matter to the family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit.

“The complainant was in her home at the hostel when she received a call from the suspect,” Mawisa said.

“[She] went to him with another learner and he drove off with them and parked his vehicle near the forest and [allegedly] took out his firearm and put it between the victim and him and drove again until he parked his vehicle near the Tsolo municipality.

“He then [allegedly] attempted to sexually assault the other learner.”

The man then drove the pupils to a business area in town and released them.

The police swiftly arrested the suspect.

“The safety of learners is paramount,” Mawisa said.

“We are treating this matter with the utmost seriousness and working to ensure justice is served.”

The police investigation continues.

Daily Dispatch