R500m upgrade to deadly Willowvale gravel road welcomed by community, tourism sector

Work on upgrading the tourism road between Willowvale and the Dwesa Nature Reserve is finally moving forward after the provincial government allocated almost R500m to the project.

For families affected by the 2015 bus crash that claimed 35 lives on the gravel route, the announcement marks progress after years of pleas for improvements.

The crash intensified pressure from residents and the tourism sector for improvements to the dangerous 60km stretch between Willowvale and the reserve.

The upgrade forms part of the Wild Coast Meander Route, a proposed coastal road between East London and Durban intended to support tourism and regional economic activity.

On August 29 2015, an Africa Best bus — contracted for rural routes — was descending the Shixini Cutting when it plunged into the dry Shixini River near Nkelekethe village.

Of the 44 passengers on board, only nine survived, among them then eight-year-old Kamva Ntsasa.

Those who died included Kamva’s aunt, Nosicelo Ntsasa-Plaatjie, and his cousins Bahle, 13, and Lilith, six.

Kamva and his family had been travelling to buy Christmas clothes.

The boy escaped by breaking a window, climbing out and flagging down passing motorists, actions that helped save several lives.

He still carries physical scars from the crash.

Government first announced plans to tar the route in 2019.

At a community meeting in Mevana village on Thursday, transport MEC Xolile Nqatha launched phase three of the upgrade and confirmed the appointment of Down Touch Investments to construct a 14.4km section of the DR08044 road between Msengeni Junction in KwaNgculu village and Mtokwane village.

Construction is scheduled to run from January 2026 to February 2028.

“More than R481m has been allocated for the project.

“Ninety to 140 jobs for local labourers will be created and 30 to 40 targeted subcontractors will benefit.

“The project is not just about roads, but a vital link connecting people to opportunities.

“It gives our people reason to dream again — to imagine a future filled with possibilities.

“This will see the creation of local jobs, the empowerment of SMMEs, and the boosting of tourism, agriculture, and trade in this region.

“It will stimulate economic growth in the local community, with a focus on employing local labour and suppliers,” Nqatha said.

He urged residents not to disrupt the work, warning that delays would increase costs and threaten completion.

Kamva, now in grade 11 and turning 18 on November 29, welcomed the announcement.

His home village lies along the section set to be upgraded.

“I am so grateful to see this road being built.

“Though this road is not about my childhood heroism, it seeks to comfort the families and all the communities who lost their loved ones.

“To me, it has a special attachment.

“I am happy the government sticks to its commitment,” he said.

“This road represents hope and a brighter future for us all.

“I want to see our town grow and prosper. This road is just the beginning,” he said.

Local leaders also backed the development.

Willowvale Business Forum wards 24 and 29 deputy chair Vuyo Fono said: “This road will open up opportunities for businesses and create jobs and make Dwesa easily accessible for tourism, fishing, and the general ocean economy.”

Traditional leader Nkosi Zanoxolo Mazamisa said the road upgrade would have “a significant impact on the community and bring closure”.

Mbhashe mayor Samkelo Janda said the municipality supported the project.

“We are committed to ensuring this road is built to the highest standards and benefits the local community.

“The upgrade is a significant project aimed at improving the road infrastructure in the Mbhashe local municipality.

“It focuses on building a durable, safe road while promoting tourism and sustainable development.

“The upgrade promises lasting change by connecting communities, boosting tourism, and opening new economic opportunities,” Janda said.

The provincial government first outlined the four-phase upgrade plan in 2019.

It estimated spending more than R1.7bn across several financial years.

Phase one covered a 7km upgrade of roads in Willowvale’s CBD.

Phase two saw the upgrade of 15.5km of the DR08046 gravel road from the town to Msengeni Junction, completed in February 2023 at a cost of more than R341m.

Phase three involves the 14.4km DR08044 stretch through KwaNgculu and Mtokwane villages.

Phase four, still unfunded, will extend the DR08044 route from Mtokwane to the Dwesa Nature Reserve over 31.4km.

“Road safety is a major concern for us. We are committed to ensuring our roads are safe for all users, and projects like this are a step in the right direction,” Nqatha said.

The upgraded route will feed into a planned scenic coastal corridor from Kei Mouth to Port St Johns.

Janda said: “Once completed, the road will make it easier for farmers to transport their produce to market, for tourists to reach tourism destinations like Dwesa, and for local businesses to thrive along the growing economic corridor.”

