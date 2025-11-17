‘Retired not expired’: Teachers launch new organisation

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Retired teachers in the Chris Hani district have launched a new organisation to reclaim the dignity, identity and professional pride many say faded after they left the classroom.

Formed by former educators who felt overlooked and isolated in retirement, the Chris Hani Professional Retirees aims to reconnect members with the profession that shaped their lives and strengthen their role in the community.

The group was launched on November 13 at Jesus Christ Church near the railway station.

For many retired educators, the years after leaving school have been marked by loneliness and a sense of invisibility, even within institutions where they once worked for decades. The organisation was created in response to these experiences, with members determined to ensure that teachers’ value does not disappear once they retire.

“We formed the organisation to restore professionalism, decency and dignity to teachers.

“When new teachers come, the older ones become strangers. We don’t want to lose our identity as teachers. We want to keep our teaching profession until the end,” said treasurer Nobuntu Peter.

Peter said the group’s guiding slogan, “retired not expired”, reflects its purpose: encouraging retired teachers to remain active, confident and connected. Planned workshops will focus on personal development, mental wellness and lifelong learning to support the wellbeing of elderly members.

The organisation also intends to extend its work beyond its membership. Plans include running soup kitchens, organising school uniform drives and offering support to elderly residents who may be neglected or living alone.

“Some elderly people are seen as old and forgotten.

“We look after people living in our communities. We want to maintain professionalism and humanity,” she said.

Support from AVBOB, which donated banners and assisted with launch preparations, helped the organisation establish itself.

“They were very helpful, especially because we were just starting,” Peter said.

For members, the group has already filled a long-standing void. Nosipho Manyinyi, 60, who retired in 2018, described joining as a turning point after years of feeling sidelined.

“I feel very good. We were sitting in our corner with loneliness. You realise that our dignity dropped. Those who graduated after us had no idea who we were. But now with this group, they made us feel appreciated. Our dignity has returned. Now our dignity and our qualities shine. We feel like people again who are valued.”

Manyinyi said being part of the organisation has restored her confidence and allowed her to reconnect with others who understand the realities of retirement.

The launch event brought together various departments, including education, health, social development, economic development, the police and the municipality. Peter said their involvement is necessary for both support and accountability.

“They should see that we have started and that we will fight against corruption with funds in the NGO.”

Membership is open to retired teachers, who provide their personal details and contribute R200 a month, paid directly into the organisation’s bank account. The group began with 60 members, and leaders say interest has increased significantly since the launch.

While the organisation is not a union, its mission is clear: to protect the professionalism, humanity and identity of retired teachers.

“We want to restore our humanity and the teaching profession,” Peter said.

As the organisation moves forward, its members hope to demonstrate that retirement does not mark the end of one’s contribution. For teachers who spent their lives shaping others, the group is a reminder that they remain valued, recognised, needed and, as they say, “not expired”.

