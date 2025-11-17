Teen pregnancy awareness campaign launches in Buffalo City

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The campaign aims to raise awareness about the contributing factors, risks, and impacts of teenage pregnancy while empowering young people to make informed and positive life choices.

Alarmed by the number of teenage pregnancies, bumb’INGOMSO and other concerned stakeholders have launched a series of awareness activities in the Buffalo City metro, focusing on Nompumelelo informal settlement and Ducats.

Bumb’INGOMSO is hosting parent-child dialogues and community events to promote education on teenage pregnancy, alcohol abuse, gender-based violence, and other health-related challenges faced by young people.

The campaign kicked off this week with parent-child dialogues on November 11 in Ducats and November 15 in Nompumelelo. It will conclude with the launch of the 16 Days of Activism Against Women and Children Abuse on November 25 at Ducats.

Bumb’INGOMSO health intervention programme manager Pam Qavile said: “We want communities to be sensitised and well-informed so they can make better choices regarding the factors contributing to teenage pregnancy, and know where to seek help.

“With multi-stakeholder collaboration, we aim to ensure that decisions are made and interventions implemented immediately to address these challenges.”

Qavile said Nompumelelo was selected as a focal area due to its high rate of teenage pregnancies.

The organisation had noted common contributing factors to teenage pregnancies in Nompumelelo.

“As in many communities, use of alcohol and drugs is a leading challenge. In some households we find parents are not present in their children’s lives for various reasons. These factors increase school drop-out rates.”

To achieve their objectives, bumb’INGOMSO was working closely with schools and clinics to expand access to information, services, and support.

“In clinics, we support the implementation of youth-friendly health services, a national department of health initiative aimed at improving access for young people.

“This is done through capacity building and technical support. We ensure improved access to sexual and reproductive health and rights, and family planning services in clinics.

“We help with capacity building for health workers dealing with adolescent and youth-friendly services.

“In schools and communities, we hold parent-child dialogues as well as awareness days. The parent-child dialogues create a platform for parents and young people to communicate in a safe space,” Qavile said.

We have noticed that many children and young people in these areas are engaging in alcohol consumption. Most of them, between the ages of 12 to 18, are found at drinking outlets even during school hours and some remain there until midnight. — BCM ward 15 councillor Nwabisa Mcwabeni

Bumb’INGOMSO also runs a call centre to provide education through behaviour change communication and virtual support, so that engagements continue even after the formal events.

But Qavile acknowledged that implementing their initiatives sometimes came with challenges.

“Sometimes we face difficulties such as lack of buy-in by stakeholders and inadequate government resources to sustain activities.

“Increased collaboration among all stakeholders would definitely yield better results.”

Qavile said she hoped for continued community support to sustain the initiative after the awareness campaign ended.

“We need support from various stakeholders, including the government, private sectors and other development partners, to implement the projects and help attract resources.”

BCM ward 15 councillor, Nwabisa Mcwabeni, expressed serious concern over the growing habit of underage drinking during the Bumb’INGOMSO’S door-to-door awareness campaigns.

“We have noticed that many children and young people in these areas are engaging in alcohol consumption. Most of them, between the ages of 12 to 18, are found at drinking outlets even during school hours and some remain there until midnight,” Mcwabeni said.

He said that exposure to alcohol and drinking outlets places children at greater risk of sexual assault and other forms of abuse.

Mcwabeni also criticised the lack of community support for victims of sexual abuse, noting that in many cases, the perpetrators receive more support than the victims.

He said he believes that the ongoing awareness campaigns will not only benefit individuals but also strengthen schools and communities in Ducats and Nompumelelo.

“After these interventions, I expect to see a decrease in teenage pregnancies, alcohol abuse, and gender-based violence cases.

“I also hope that school attendance will improve as children become more aware of these issues and choose to focus on school over drinking outlets,” Mcwabeni said.

