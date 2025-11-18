Boost for East Cape cannabis sector as work starts on agricultural college

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The construction of the eagerly-anticipated agricultural 'cannabis' college in Ntabankulu has started. It will cost R850m on completion.

Construction of the promised R850m agricultural college in Ntabankulu to house the Eastern Cape’s first cannabis processing plant is under way, raising hope that it could lead to other significant investments in the rural municipality.

Municipal spokesperson Lungisile Mzanywa said the processing of products made from cannabis and hemp would be just one component of the facility’s offering.

“So far, a total amount of R105m has been committed and invested for phase 1 of the college campus in Ntabankulu,” he said.

“As per the college’s master plan, the total cost will be about R850m on completion.

“It is an agricultural college campus of Ingwe TVET which will deal with a range of agricultural activities including beef, dairy, herb processing (not limited to cannabis) plants and other varieties of agricultural offerings.”

Phase 1, which had started, included the construction of internal roads, an administration block and medicinal cannabis platforms. The facility would be completed in four phases.

Ntabankulu mayor Tsileng Sobuthongo said in 2023 that the facility would operate mainly as an agricultural college but would also have a processing plant of which cannabis products would form a significant component.

It was envisaged that cannabis farmers in the province would play a pivotal role in supplying the plant with their produce, she said.

The college would also focus on producing cannabis for medicinal processes in line with the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority’s guidelines and regulations.

The Ntabankulu Local Municipality was also planning to build student accommodation and make land available for prospective investors.

Sobuthongo said the municipality was making every effort to attract investments and that officials believed large-scale infrastructure development in the area would help grow Ntabankulu’s economy.

“Most of our people are dependent on grants and that is what we are changing with these huge investments,” she said.

Agriculture and the informal business sector were the biggest economic drivers in the area.

Sobuthongo said Ntabankulu had always been a hub for cannabis production in the Mpondoland area.

In his state of the nation address in 2022, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the people of Mpondoland would gain the most from a thriving cannabis industry in the Eastern Cape, which could create at least 130,000 jobs.

It is believed there are more than 300,000 indigenous cannabis growers in the Mpondoland area stretching from Ntabankulu to Mbizana, Lusikisiki, Flagstaff, Port St Johns, Libode and Ngqeleni.

