Fussing and fine art create soulful wonderland

A crew of professionals who have brought a new, positive, focus on the elderly are starting to bring cheer to others who have not been photographed.

In an interview, Wentzel and Peinke spoke of how their self-funded Legacy Project was broadening to include people on the spectrum who had not sat for a portrait let alone with set and props.

Wentzel and Peinke told how they teamed up with makeup artist and matric pupil Katie Lotriet and visited four East London senior complexes where they provided wonderful dresses, hats and other props against sumptuous Renaissance-themed backgrounds.

The project is pumping — the team has already taken glamorous portraits of about 300 women and a few men (who requested cowboy hats).

The project was inspired by an assignment to photograph 105-year-old beloved oumie Bessie Crous.

They had succeeded in winning over the complexes, who now call them to come and do a photoshoot which takes a full day with 15-minute slots per subject.

The entire occasion had sparked curiosity and was enormous fun for the seniors and the hard-working team.

When portraits were printed out on canvas and delivered to the owners, the delight was instant, in some cases, where memories have grown short, it was as if people were seeing themselves for the first time, adding a new dimension to the work.

Many of the subjects wanted to be reminded of special moments in their lives, such as matric dances and weddings.

Peinke said the hairdos involved upstyling, blow drying, curling and braids. Jewellery was also worn and the final touch was a crown.

Wentzel said this was a passion project. She tried to use the process to find a deep connection with people and learn their stories.

She said when the hair was done, the makeup applied and the camera shutter had clicked, she was filled with gratitude.

“It is a privilege to share someone’s essence through photography.”

The public response had been uplifting for the team, as if they were “sharing a gift from God”.

“Everyone wants a little bit of love and to be fussed over, to feel special and appreciated,” Peinke said.

While Wentzel’s Beacon Bay studio is a wonderworld of sets including swing seats, Christmas cheer, urban lounges, when she photographs people who were on the spectrum, the session changes slightly.

Wentzel says she uses the least-busy set, holds the camera on her knee, makes direct eye contact with the subject and keeps a calm, relaxed demeanour.

She said many people who were on the spectrum, who had autism or Down syndrome, “do not ordinarily have their portraits taken”.

She worked closely with parents who were aware of how the public often did not know how to relate to or understand their children.

The team worked off the premise of trying to be appropriate to what worked and felt best in the situation, though they did their utmost to bring their skillset to the work.

Over time, she had photographed up to 160 people who lived with disability.

To raise funds for the project, Wentzel made beaded jewellery for sale.

Both had their own private work but always made time for the Legacy Project.

