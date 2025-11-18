Interns take protest over lack of payment to Mabuyane’s office

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Interns have protested outside Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane's Bhisho office, unhappy about a failure to pay more than 3,000 interns.

Just weeks after taking control of the R466m skills training programme from Chippa Mpengesi’s company, the provincial government has reportedly failed to pay more than 3,000 Eastern Cape interns.

The programme is funded by the National Skills Fund (NSF) through the office of the premier (OTP).

On Monday, disgruntled interns protested outside premier Oscar Mabuyane’s Bhisho office demanding payment.

The group, monitored by a heavy police presence, demanded the province immediately pay their stipends.

In a statement on Monday, OTP said said that “as committed, the payment of beneficiaries commenced last week to approximately 10% of beneficiaries and two payment runs are scheduled for this week to accelerate the processing of outstanding stipends”.

“OTP experienced challenges during the transition of the project from the former implementing agent to the in-house management of the project.

“As part of assuming full administrative responsibility, the department undertook a comprehensive physical verification process to confirm the existence of beneficiaries. Although the physical verification process has now been completed, testing of the validity, completeness and accuracy of each beneficiary’s information remains underway …

“The Office of the Premier remains committed to advancing skills development in the province and ensuring that all related programmes are implemented efficiently and run smoothly.”

In October, the provincial government terminated Mpengesi’s Chippa Training Academy (CTA) from its R32m project management contract that had been meant to run for three years.

The scope of work included the processing of payments monthly for all enrolled interns.

However, 10 months into the contract, it was terminated due to the academy’s noncompliance and failure to pay beneficiaries on time.

The department officially took over on November 1, and on November 13 told interns their stipends were being processed.

Despite this, a large number of students remained unpaid.

“We told ourselves we have to engage with the office of the premier, go directly to them so that our questions are answered,” intern Miranda Kese said. “There are no changes at all.”

Yelling across a police barricade, interns shouted: “We come peacefully and want our money.”

They wrote to the provincial government before the march and said their lack of pay reflected that they were “undervalued, disregarded, disrespected and unappreciated”.

In October, acting provincial director-general Mahlubandile Qwase said the provincial government was taking over the project to provide stability.

“This strategic intervention is aimed at restoring stability, ensuring compliance with financial management regulations and protecting the interests of young people participating in the programme,” Qwase said.

Daily Dispatch