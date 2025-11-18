Preparations on track to finally hold Buffalo City’s ANC elective conference

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

After being marred by delays, preparations for the upcoming Buffalo City Metro’s ANC Dr WB Rubusana regional elective conference are in the final stages, the party confirmed on Monday.

The regional conference has been postponed several times, initially due to unresolved disputes.

But, as delays dragged on, it became unclear whether the disputes alone were the reason it had hit a snag amid deep divisions in the region.

BCM mayor Princess Faku, now regional convener, is seeking re-election in her former position of regional chair, while former regional secretary Antonio Carels, now regional co-ordinator, sets his sights on regaining his former regional secretary position.

The two influential leaders have been featured prominently in lineups with various leaders widely circulated on social media over the past few months.

Faku is linked to the Ilanga faction, while Carels is associated with the Imvula grouping.

On Monday, ANC provincial spokesperson Yanga Zicina confirmed preparations for the long-awaited conference had been taking shape.

“Preparations for the forthcoming ANC Dr WB Rubusana regional conference are now in the final stages,” Zicina said.

“The ANC is confident that this conference will mirror the peace, order and democratic vigour displayed by other regions, further entrenching the values of unity, democracy and renewal.”

So far, the province has convened five of the eight scheduled regional conferences.

The Alfred Nzo, OR Tambo, Joe Gqabi, Chris Hani and Nelson Mandela regions have elected new leaders.

Nelson Mandela Bay became the latest region to elect its new leadership at the weekend, with mayor Babalwa Lobishe re-elected as chair.

The party’s provincial leadership said it was happy the five regional structures across the province successfully held their elective conferences.

Zicina said the province described this as the party’s “substantive progress in its internal democratic renewal”.

“These conferences were conducted in a peaceful, meticulously organised and highly engaging manner,” he said.

“They complied fully with the ANC constitution, achieving the requisite 70% minimum branch representation in decision‑making process and thoroughly deliberating on all reports as mandated.

“The conferences culminated in the election of new regional leadership.

“Significantly, two of the five newly elected regional chairpersons are women, Comrade Tsileng Sobuthongo (Alfred Nzo) and Comrade Babalwa Lobishe (Nelson Mandela Bay), underscoring the ANC’s unwavering commitment to a non‑sexist character, gender representation and the eradication of patriarchal oppression.

“Their elevation reaffirms the party’s confidence in women’s leadership and its resolve to combat gender‑based discrimination at every level.

“These regional conferences constitute a cornerstone of the ANC’s renewal agenda.

“They embody democratic practice, renew the mandate of regional structures and chart a clear path towards restoring confidence in our regions.

“The proceedings were incident‑free, with no court challenges or disruptive tendencies, only a palpable sense of unity and a collective commitment to the renewal of the ANC.”

Zicina hailed the role played by the party’s national executive committee in the success of the conferences.

“The support rendered by national executive committee deployees has been commendable, and the quality of the discussions across the five conferences has been both encouraging and inspiring,” he said.

“The ANC is solid, unsullied and alive in the Eastern Cape, stronger and more resilient than ever.

“The ANC congratulates all newly elected leaders and wishes them strength, wisdom and fortitude as they assume the responsibility of steering the liberation movement in their respective regions.

“The urgent task ahead is to rebuild trust in the social contract between the ANC and the people, to realise the aspirations of the Freedom Charter and to intensify the fight against poverty, unemployment and inequality.”

Daily Dispatch