Suspected Eastern Cape drug dealer caught travelling in ambulance

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

DRUG STASH: A 35-year-old woman suspected of dealing in drugs has been arrested.

A suspected drug dealer travelling in an ambulance was arrested on Monday evening.

The Barkly East police scored a major victory in the war against drugs with the bust.

Police received a tip-off about the alleged dealer’s activities and conducted an operation on the R58 in the direction of Khowa (Elliot).

The ambulance takes patients weekly to East London and was stopped on the way back from East London.

“All the occupants and their luggage were searched and the 35-year-old female was caught [allegedly] with a substantial number of drugs in her possession,” police spokesperson Captain Ursula Roelofse said.

“The suspect was arrested and the 105 full mandrax tablets and 12 sachets of tik to the value of R16,500 were confiscated.”

She appeared in the Barkly East Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

In an unrelated case, police arrested three men in Barkly East and allegedly found 43 mandrax tablets and 89g of tik in their possession.

They are aged 25, 28 and 33.

Joe Gqabi district commissioner Major-General Lindelwa Vellem welcomed the arrests and confiscation of the drugs.

Daily Dispatch