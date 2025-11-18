Warring Santaco factions reunite

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

UNITED: Taxi factions in the Eastern Cape that have been operating under two parallel structures, Santaco A and B, have agreed to work together again.

After years of infighting and killings, the two warring factions of taxi association Santaco have reunited.

For nearly five years, the provincial structures of Santaco were divided into two groupings after its 2021 provincial elective conference.

Some members decried the processes, which resulted in the province having parallel structures of power from two splinter groups, Santaco A and B.

The divisions were then attributed to the killing spree of several taxi bosses from opposing factions.

For years, the Eastern Cape government failed to unite the structures despite several interventions dating back from former transport MEC Weziwe Tikana’s tenure.

However, last week, taxi bosses from both factions met in Gonubie, East London, in an effort to end their deadly quarrel.

Longtime taxi boss Ntsikelelo Gaehler led a delegation consisting of members that served under Santaco “B”.

The faction led by Mzwandile Nkewana, commonly known as Santaco “A”, was also part of the meeting.

Gaehler, 64, who has been in the industry since 1987, served as Uncedo president for more than 25 years and also had a stint as Santaco national chair.

In the meeting, the factions collectively resolved to restore peace and unity by consolidating their structures to pave the way for the association’s regional and provincial elective conference that has been continuously delayed.

The meeting further resolved to establish a consultative forum, which will comprise 12 members of the two factions.

The six members taken from Gaehler’s faction include East London taxi boss Simphiwe “Gabs” Mtshala, Border Alliance Taxi Association (Bata) president Songezo Mpanda, his deputy Xolile Ndlala, politician and taxi boss Maliviwe Mpeqeka and Siviwe Ndiki.

Dr Nokuthula Mbebe, who leads the Eastern Cape Transport Tertiary Co-Operative, a business arm of the association, forms part of the forum from Nkewana’s faction.

Uncedo’s Mzwandile Mtshemla, Thozamile Cikolo, Santaco Chris Hani district leader Siyavuma Ntakana and Wilson Kopi, completed Nkewana’s faction.

The forum appointed Mtshala and Nkewana as conveners who will communicate all decisions taken by the structure to its stakeholders, including the provincial government.

After the meeting, a letter was sent to provincial transport MEC Xolile Nqatha, premier Oscar Mabuyane and Santaco’s national leadership about the decision.

The letter, signed off by Mtshala and Nkewana, reads: “We humbly urge the DoT and all our stakeholders to adhere to our position and request that this is not viewed negatively, it is simply to avoid confusion and unnecessary complications in the industry.

“We also agreed that committees would be appointed who will work closely with the consultative forum to fast-track the elections and such committees will report directly to the conveners.”

On Monday, Nkewana said these were the first steps to restore peace within the industry.

“We are working towards the provincial conference, but we can’t go there when we are divided.

“We still need to iron out some issues but we agreed on a lot of issues at the moment.

“We are more than ready and we are working to have harmony in our transport industry in the Eastern Cape.

“We will surely have problems but we will face them along the way.”

Mtshala could not be reached for comment.

In March 2025, Nqatha warned warring taxi bosses in the province that they stood to lose their industry to extortionists if they failed to unite.

Nqatha issued the warning as the divided provincial taxi council geared up for its elective conference that was expected in April.

He spoke in front of more than 300 taxi bosses from 82 associations who were locked in a heated meeting at East London’s Regent Hotel in a last-ditch attempt to ease tensions between warring factions.

On Monday, his spokesperson, Makhaya Komisa, said they welcomed the development as unity was critical for the industry to succeed.

“As a department, we are looking forward to working with them and implementing concrete unity steps,” he said.

The new forum agreed that their next consultative engagement would be held on November 26 and 27.

On November 26, both leadership structures will receive a briefing followed by the provincial general council meeting.

Executive members of all taxi associations will be invited for a comprehensive briefing on the way forward for the regional and provincial conference roadmap.

Daily Dispatch