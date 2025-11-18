Work under way to restore Mthatha’s public swimming pools

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Mthatha public swimming pool is undergoing major renovations and could be open to the public before the end of the festive season.

For more than a decade, the town’s two major pools — the main municipal pool in the CBD and the Ngangelizwe township pool — stood as visible markers of decline.

The CBD pool, once a busy public space, was shut after extensive vandalism and has remained closed for more than 10 years.

The Ngangelizwe pool, opened in 1990, also deteriorated and closed more than 20 years ago, becoming a hotspot for crime and illegal dumping.

Municipal spokesperson Sonwabo Mampoza said the Ngangelizwe pool’s decline followed years of vandalism and neglect.

“The Ngangelizwe pool was opened in 1990 and closed between 2003 and 2004 due to vandalism,” he said.

The CBD pool suffered similar deterioration.

Mampoza said the municipality had allocated R1m to secure the site, fence the area and begin structural repairs, with further work funded through the municipal infrastructure grant.

“The Mthatha swimming pool will be finished by the 25th of this month and will be opened in the first week of December,” he said.

An additional R600,000 had been budgeted this year to add facilities and complete the purchase of pumps.

A larger project is under way at Savoy Park, where a second pool and recreational features are being upgraded.

“Savoy Park was budgeted more than R4m to R5m for new designs for the park and swimming pool,” Mampoza said.

The work includes heritage-design submissions, new fencing, upgrades to the main pool, water fountain, changing rooms, showers, offices and the children’s pool.

While the municipality frames the work as part of restoring public spaces, local businesses say the return of functional recreational facilities could have broader effects on safety, youth activity and local economic participation.

Andile Nontso, secretary-general of the Eastern Cape Chamber of Business, said reviving old recreational spaces extended beyond aesthetics.

“There is an impact on economic growth here in Mthatha because recreational facilities have an impact on the children of Mthatha — they will be able to play,” he said.

He said renewed activity around these facilities often stimulated small-scale economic opportunities.

“It also can add because it helps repair workers in Mthatha who are engaged in activities there.”

Nontso said functioning public facilities were once part of what helped to retain skilled people in the town.

“There were activities in Mthatha assisting in the retention of people, skilled people, creating opportunities as there is a golf course, a tennis court, a squash court, and also a swimming pool.”

Their collapse, he said, had consequences.

“It used to say it did not work. So, we from the business chamber at KSD, would appreciate and encourage bringing back all those things that were there before and were destroyed, and they must be resurrected.”

Nontso said restoring sports facilities would also strengthen safety and youth development.

“Crime will decrease because young kids and drugs will be reduced, because currently children have nothing to do so they spend time wandering around using drugs.

“So sport is important, and we may get champions.”

He urged the municipality to treat swimming as both recreation and sport.

“Swimming must be used as a sporting code and not just for leisure,” Nontso said.

“They must open and have it as a sporting code at KSD, and there must be a swimming pool at Mqanduli, not only in Mthatha.”

Daily Dispatch