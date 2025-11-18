Zwelitsha man’s passion for drawing creates therapeutic environment he relishes

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A-36-year old Visual artist and a Printmaker Luzuko Dayile who was invited to attend the China South Africa innovation and management Seminar in Beijing for three weeks.

Growing up in Zwelitsha township in Qonce, Luzuko Dayile, 36, always wanted to be a printmaker.

From an early age, he drew and played around with scraps of paper, discarded notebooks and crayons.

“I was a kid who turned every family gathering into a mini art class, the one arranging crayons on the floor and convincing everyone to make a mural on the wall,” he said.

Dayile described art as a breath of fresh air, something that allowed his emotions to be transformed into ink and paper.

“Art allows me to translate feelings, ideas and the chaos around me into something I can hold, share and learn from.

“When I am at the press, inking a plate, the whole world narrows to the rhythm of the rollers and the paper sliding out, and suddenly my worries turn into lines and textures.

“It is a form of therapy, a way to process joy, pain, hope and confusion all at once.”

While studying for a diploma and advanced diploma in fine art at Walter Sisulu University, Dayile realised that art was not just a hobby, but a calling.

WSU Artist Luzuko Dayile with some of his art at the Ann Bryant Art Gallery. (Mark Andrews)

His journey began in 2013 when he joined Artist Proof Studio as a professional printer and printmaking facilitator.

There he worked with artists such as Mario Soares, Sizwe Khoza, William Kentridge and Philemon Hlongwane, and discovered printmaking was not just a technique, it was a language that enabled him to process the world around him.

“I watched artists externalise pain, memory and hope,” he said.

This became a topic for his postgraduate research.

“The title was ‘Exploring Catharsis in South African Contemporary Printmaking’, because I wanted to understand how fellow printmakers turned personal turbulence into universal visual statements.”

Through his determination and dedication, his journey took a positive turn when he was invited to attend the China South Africa Innovation and Management Seminar as a beneficiary of the National Arts Council in Beijing from October 27 to November 16.

He attended workshops on crafting creative proposals, digital technology in the arts and Chinese art organisation management.

He joined case‑study discussions with SA and Chinese cultural workers, and visited cultural parks and heritage sites to experience Chinese customs and economic developments.

Dayile said the opportunity felt like an assurance he was on the right path with his career, and all his challenges, fears and doubts were worth it.

“This chance felt like the universe was finally nodding at all those late‑night studio sessions, the endless edits, the moments I doubted if my art could ever cross borders,“ he said.

“It wasn’t just a trip to China — it was a bridge between my South African roots and a whole new cultural ecosystem that’s buzzing with tech, tradition and massive scale.

“It means I’ve been able to learn from the best, bring fresh ideas back home, and maybe even plant a seed for future collaborations between my community and Chinese artists.

“It was also a chance to prove to myself that the hustle has paid off.”

With Dayile’s 13 years of experience as a visual artist and a printmaker, he is now self-employed, taking freelance projects, residencies and workshops.

He channels the energy of being an artist into facilitating classes, curating projects and expanding the conversation around catharsis in contemporary SA art.

