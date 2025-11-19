All set for a bumper Berlin November

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

OUT OF THE WAY: Jockey Sandile Xoza (hand in air) atop Konakelephi won the coveted 2023 Berlin November “Wa fa -Wa fa” final at the 2023 Berlin November.

It is all systems go for the iconic annual Berlin November horse racing event which is set to razzle and dazzle the more than 20,000 people expected next weekend.

The event in Ntabozuko, formerly Berlin, promises to be a thriller, with a good balance of hospitality, horse racing and the excitement of the music festival.

On Tuesday, founder Luthando Bara said the event was balancing attendance with community benefit.

For the first time, there is the open stage, a talent showcase allowing local artists to mix or perform alongside national artists.

The line-up includes Betusile Mcinga, Zintle Kwaaiman, Ziyanda Tshangana and Mjolisi, free of charge.

In all, more than 60 artists will perform at the event in different marquees.



The event, in its 12th instalment, has groundbreaking partnerships including the Impolo Yabahlobo Lounge brought by Umhlobo Wenene FM and Maxhosa Afrika, and has also introduced three new lounges, The Voice Lounge, SUV Challenge and Sthathu Lounge.

Bara said their aim was always to improve on the previous year’s event. The 2025 theme is riot of colours.

“We have also partnered with Umhlobo Wenene FM and Maxhosa Afrika.

“We are looking forward to creating those experiences and in that way, we get to celebrate talent from within, in terms of people who’ve made a name in the fashion industry.

“That will also give people the opportunity to be assessed by a global fashion designer.

“We think the new marquees will spice up the experience a bit.”

He said they were also investing in infrastructure to ensure seamless travelling and access.

This included paving roads, broadening parking spaces and improving ablution facilities.

“In the end, where infrastructure is concerned, we want to see this facility being used more for other events so that locals get to benefit throughout the year,” he said.

“We are calling on people to support local designers, dress to the T and follow the theme.

“We have a very versatile theme that incorporates traditional tastes as well.

“So we’re hoping to see creativity in terms of balancing both the Western and the African style, or even the expression of the local Xhosa flair including Mpondo flair, but elevate it.”

Bara said they were expecting 20,000 people or more.

The number of celebrities and artists coming to town was expected to benefit local tourism.

He is yet to know who will dress him on the day as designers are still bidding for the honour.

“It’s all systems go. The registration for horses is closed, so they are now in a formal training season or training week preparation for the end of the month extravaganza.

“The pre-qualifications will take place in the next week as well, so we can see the best, well-trained and agile horses participate.

“That will give people the thrill that horse racing brings.

“We are almost at 60% in terms of erecting of structures for the event.

“So planning-wise, I’d say we’re sitting with 80% for the event. We are hoping there will be no rain,” Bara said.

Some lounges are 80% sold out.

“We see a lot of corporates using Berlin November for end-of-year parties, which is a welcome move.

“People must expect a thrill, a good balance of hospitality and horse racing and the excitement of a music festival.

“We are leaving no-one behind.

“We are calling on people to dress up and arrive on time so they can enjoy the event to the fullest,” he said.

They were partnering with Mayibuye Transport Corporation to ensure locals were transported to the event for free.

The local taxi industry was also helping to ensure people got to the event on time.

