NewsPREMIUM

EC Transport MEC issues warning to taxi operators after protest reports

Trans­port and com­munity safety MEC Xolile Nqatha speaks at a crime pre­ven­tion event at the Ebenezer Meth­od­ist Church in Zwide on Thursday
Trans­port and com­munity safety MEC Xolile Nqatha has issued a warning to taxi operators on the R61 near Ngcobo. (WERNER HILLS)

Eastern Cape Transport MEC Xolile Nqatha has issued a warning to taxi operators on the R61 near Ngcobo, following reports of a violent protest that has brought the flow of goods and services to a standstill.

This comes after information was recieved that a serious taxi-related protest had erupted in Ngcobo on Tuesday, after the SAPS decided to escort Intercape and other long distance buses in the area.

It is alleged that taxi operators instructed all public transport drivers not to carry passengers, which led to Ngcobo residents being left stranded in town overnight.

Daily Dispatch

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Residents watch in horror as homes demolished

2

Five sentenced for armed robbery spree

3

MEC launches festive season campaign against GBV and drug abuse

4

Emalahleni CFO suspended over alleged tender irregularities

5

Glowing tributes for DJ and event organiser Twabu who died in car crash

Related Articles