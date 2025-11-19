EC Transport MEC issues warning to taxi operators after protest reports

Eastern Cape Transport MEC Xolile Nqatha has issued a warning to taxi operators on the R61 near Ngcobo, following reports of a violent protest that has brought the flow of goods and services to a standstill.
This comes after information was recieved that a serious taxi-related protest had erupted in Ngcobo on Tuesday, after the SAPS decided to escort Intercape and other long distance buses in the area.
It is alleged that taxi operators instructed all public transport drivers not to carry passengers, which led to Ngcobo residents being left stranded in town overnight.
Daily Dispatch
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.