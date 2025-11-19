Glowing tributes for DJ and event organiser Twabu who died in car crash

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Eastern Cape entertainment industry is mourning the sudden death of prominent artist Nkokheli “Volo” Twabu, whose impact on South African arts and culture has been widely celebrated.

Twabu, a DJ, event organiser and community developer, died in the early hours of Sunday morning following a single-vehicle accident near the King Shaka International Airport in KwaZulu-Natal.

He was the creative force behind some of the Eastern Cape’s biggest annual events, such as the OR Tambo Homage Concert in Bizana.

He also founded the Bizana All White Party and the Alfred Nzo Spring Event.

Speaking on behalf of the family, his brother, Thumani, said the shock of his passing was overwhelming.

“Our hearts are devastated. Nkokheli has left a huge gap that can never be filled,” he said.

According to Thumani, Twabu was on his way to the airport when the BMW X3 in which he was travelling lost control on a wet stretch of road due to heavy rain.

Thumani described his brother as a devoted family man whose presence brought peace and unity.

“He loved his family deeply and lived up to his name, Nkokheli [a leader],” he said.

“Just two months ago, he travelled to Portugal to explore international opportunities for collaboration.

“He cared deeply about developing up-and-coming creatives and opening opportunities for them; he wanted to see young people succeed.

“We pray that God gives his wife strength.”

Funeral arrangements are still being finalised.

Colleagues in the industry paid emotional tributes.

Gospel artist Betusile Mcinga described Twabu as selfless and deeply supportive.

“He loved people with his whole heart; he was not a big talker, but you always felt his warmth,” Mcinga said.

He praised Twabu for creating employment through his events and for giving platforms to both local and national artists, adding that his commitment to giving back was unmistakable.

The pair once organised a charity drive at Mbizana Special School for children with disabilities — an occasion Mcinga says revealed Twabu’s genuine compassion.

“His spirit of ubuntu, his faith in God, and the love he had for his mother are things I will never forget.

“I will remember him for his selfless spirit of ubuntu and how he loved his mom and always talked about her, how he believed in Christ.

“It is very rare to see DJs who are believers in God and have a relationship with God like he did.”

Another close colleague, Lwando Mtwa, who met Twabu in 2016, said Twabu had mentored him into building his own career.

“Volo was a shy person, often misunderstood as arrogant.

“He loved his hometown deeply; he was a trendsetter.

“I will remember him as a man who left a mark; his name will never be forgotten.

“He will be remembered as someone who loved his hometown till the end.”

