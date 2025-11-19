Hudson Park Primary celebrates being tops in maths and English

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

ACADEMIC EXCELLENCE: Top achievers from Hudson Park Primary who excelled in national maths and English contests.

Hudson Park Primary is celebrating two major academic achievements after its pupils excelled in national maths and English competitions, earning the school recognition as a top performer in the Eastern Cape.

The school achieved excellent results in both the SA Maths Olympiad and several SA Council for English Education (Sacee) language events.

In the maths olympiad, 21 pupils earned second-round awards.

Sivuyisiwe Bebelele and Yifan Lin advanced to the final round, placing them among the top 100 pupils in their grade nationwide.

Taking the overall results into account, Hudson Park Primary was named the Top Performing Maths School in the province.

The school said the achievement reflected consistent effort and high standards in the subject.

“We are extremely proud of these achievements,” it said.

In English, Hudson Park celebrated “an exceptional year of language achievements across multiple Sacee events”.

The school’s teams performed strongly in the Fun with Words competitions, where the grade 4 and 5 team placed first and the grade 6 and 7 team tied for first place with Stirling Primary.

In the Dictionary Detectives event, the grade 4 and 5 team secured second place.

Individual pupils also earned top honours, with Olivia Worley winning the grade 7 Read Out Loud event, while five pupils achieved Gold in the poetry competition.

In the public speaking competition, Owen Worley and Gianna Lewis both earned second place in their respective divisions.

Sarah Swartz received a national Gold in the Short Story competition.

Two Grade 7 pupils, Othi Bilibana and Nizole Gwabeni, achieved 100% in the national Sacee Language Challenge.

With these achievements, Hudson Park Primary was awarded the Dux Trophy for both the Foundation Phase and Intermediate Phase, as the top performing English school in East London.

The school said the results “highlight the dedication of our learners and staff, and the strength of our academic programmes”.

Daily Dispatch