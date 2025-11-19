Mall of Mthatha launched after R1.2bn redevelopment

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The BT Ngebs Mall, previously known as the Mall of Mthatha, officially opened under its new name on Tuesday.

The centre, acquired by co-owners Flanagan & Gerard Property Group and Vukile Property Fund, recently underwent a significant upgrade at a cost of about R1.2bn to position it as the region’s leading retail and leisure destination.

The revamped shopping centre includes more than 100 stores, new dining areas, a children’s entertainment zone, expanded parking and major structural improvements.

The upgrades include new escalators, modernised ablution facilities and enhanced navigation to improve the overall shopping experience.

King Sabata Dalindyebo municipality executive mayor Nyaniso Nelani said the investment came at a crucial time for the city.

“It is an honour to witness this transformation. This R1.2bn development is a turning point for Mthatha.

“We are rising again as a city and today proves that public-private partnerships can unlock real economic change.”

Nelani said the redevelopment aligned with the municipality’s broader mission to rebuild the local economy.

“This project shows what happens when investors believe in Mthatha.

“We are reducing red tape, improving service delivery and restoring confidence so that developments like this become the norm, not the exception.”

The mall’s redevelopment created 600 jobs during construction.

The centre is expected to generate about 800 permanent positions once it is fully operational.

Half of these jobs are being reserved for local residents, while 30% of retail space has been allocated to businesses from the area, giving small enterprises access to consistent foot traffic and a major trading platform.

Key new tenants now include Shoprite, Pick n Pay Clothing, Dis-Chem and several national clothing and lifestyle brands.

The centre also features expanded family entertainment options, upgraded lighting and improved security systems, making it one of the safest and most modern retail spaces in the region.

Flanagan & Gerard managing director Paul Gerard said the redevelopment was driven by a commitment to deliver a high-quality shopping environment.

“Our objective was to position the Mall of Mthatha as the most trusted shopping destination in the region.

“We set out to build a centre that is easy to navigate, safe and supported by strong national retailers.”

He said the upgrades were shaped by what the community needed most.

“From day one, two priorities were clear — better toilets and better escalators.

“Residents deserve clean, modern facilities and effortless access throughout the mall.

“These improvements, along with new tenants and entertainment options, have brought renewed energy to the centre.”

Gerard emphasised the role of local culture in the redesign.

Community murals, sculptures made from recycled material and collaborations with local artists formed part of the mall’s new identity.

“Community engagement is at the heart of this project,” he said.

Vukile Property Fund managing director Itumeleng Mothibeli said the redevelopment reflected the company’s long-term commitment to Mthatha.

“We want this mall to stand as a landmark for the region.

“The more the community supports the mall, the more we can expand, attract new brands and create further economic opportunities,” he said.

The relaunch aligns with the National Development Plan goals of job creation, poverty reduction and inclusive growth.

It is also in sync with the KSD municipality’s new ease-of-doing-business reforms, which include one-day company registration through Bizportal, a temporary one-stop shop for fast-tracking building permits, transparent property registration and accelerated VAT refunds.

Nelani said these reforms were designed to make KSD an investment-ready municipality.

“When we cut red tape and digitise services, we unlock entrepreneurship and give investors certainty.”

The municipality is also rolling out participatory budgeting, an open data dashboard, a smart-city command centre and a local green procurement policy to further strengthen accountability and sustainability.

Nelani said the mall’s transformation represented more than a commercial milestone.

“This is not just a shopping centre. It is a symbol of what Mthatha can become when we work together.

“It is a sign that our economy is rising, our city is stabilising and our future is taking shape.”

With major investors onboard, a strengthened tenant mix and an anchor project that has already created hundreds of jobs, the Mall of Mthatha is now positioned to drive new economic activity — and to serve as a model for future development across the Eastern Cape.

